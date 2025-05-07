Alvaro Carreras is the latest of the new generation of attacking wing-backs

It isn’t often that when a team sells one of their best foreign talents, they’ll have a ready-made replacement of the same position, nationality, and skill set waiting in the wings. But that's exactly what happened when Benfica sold Alejandro Grimaldo to Bayer Leverkusen, and replaced him with Spanish wing-back Alvaro Carreras.

Born in Ferrol, Spain and moving from Deportivo’s academy to Real Madrid’s to Manchester United’s and now finding a home in Portugal, Carreras — also known as Alvaro Fernandez — was never given a chance for Manchester United despite winning reserve team player of the year in 2021-22. Instead, he was sent out on multiple loans to Preston North End and eventually Benfica, where he would convince the Portuguese side to make his loan stay a permanent one.

Benfica were in need of a left-back after losing Grimaldo to eventual Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer, and found Carreras to be the perfect replacement as a high-flying attacking wing-back. Carreras would only make five starts during his loan spell in January 2024, but after his move was made permanent in the summer transfer window, Carreras became one of the first names on the team sheet.

Alvaro Carreras has been a revelation for Benfica

The Spaniard has played more minutes than any Benfica outfield player, and his numbers as the creative wide force Benfica needed to replace Grimaldo prove why. Carreras ranks sixth in the Portuguese Primeira Liga in progressive carries with the ball, and fifth in total distance of those carries. In addition, Carreas is also third in progressive passes, and fifth in passes into the final third of the pitch.

This style of ball-player and dribbler is arguably as crucial to a team as the player who ends up with the assists and plays the final killer ball to unlock a defense. Some may call it ‘doing the dirty work’ while others label them as the unsung heroes of a team’s attack. However you spin it, Carreras is one of those players who drive the ball forward in some of the most difficult to navigate areas, and put the ball in advantageous positions for his more attacking teammates to play the killer pass.

His importance to the team’s buildup play is perhaps most shown by the fact that Carreras leads his Benfica team in touches and progressive passes received, ahead of their primary creator Orkun Kökçü.

While Carreras isn’t as capable defensively as he is going forward, he is able to sacrifice his desire to bomb forward when Benfica play more conservatively in the Champions League. His 20 interceptions ranked seventh amongst all players in the Champions League, while still contributing offensively with two assists.

Looking back on what Carreras was as a player back in England, the attacking talent was always there, but even he would admit his defense may not have been good enough to earn minutes in the first team. “I was lucky enough to be in Madrid’s youth academy and (there) it was ‘attack, attack and attack,” Carreras told The Athletic. “Since I arrived in England, I have focused more defensively because it was my point to improve.” That’s perhaps why the Spaniard opted for a loan move to English side Preston North End, despite offers from his home country and Italy. “That experience that the second division gives you — going head to head with adults — that’s what I wanted. I loved it, I left very happy.” (The Athletic).

At Preston and eventually Granada, the goal was all about getting first team minutes. But when Benfica came calling with a role perfectly suited for him, Carrera never looked back. He is now listed with a market value of €28 million on TransferMarkt, and like his predecessor Grimaldo, is ready to make his big move back to one of Europe’s big clubs.