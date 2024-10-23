Alvin Kamara contract grade, details: Trade talk around Saints RB worked out with new deal
By Austen Bundy
It wasn't too long ago we were all speculating over where New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara could land in a potential trade. Losing five straight games after starting 2-0 will do that for any superstar on any team.
That is, until the man himself stepped in and set the record straight, calling any and all trade rumors "a lie" as he travelled to support his Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.
Nevertheless, the rumors seemed to have worked out in his favor as New Orleans' front office was spooked enough to offer him a contract extension.
NFL Network's Mark Garafolo reported Tuesday that the team and Kamara had agreed to a two-year, $24.5 million extension that would see him remain a Saint through the 2026-27 season.
Grade the deal: Alvin Kamara could "retire a Saint"
The Saints clearly made the right move choosing to extend their best rusher since Mark Ingram II. Kamara is only 234 yards away from passing Ingram for sole possession of first place on New Orleans' all-time leading rushers list. Heck, he could achieve that this weekend.
Garafolo also noted that Kamara is set up to "retire a Saint" with this contract extension. While that's entirely possible, at 29-years-old I find it hard to believe Kamara is going to want to hang up his cleats after the next two seasons.
Kamara hasn't had his best start to a season, sitting 13th in the league with 438 rushing yards, but he's still an invaluable part of New Orleans' offense. The team has a 6-8 record without him all-time, per Spotrac.
With starting quarterback Derek Carr out for a significant period of time with an oblique injury, rookie passer Spencer Rattler will need as much help as he can get in the running game to alleviate the pressure on him to have to throw the ball too much.
The Saints get a B+ with this deal, locking up a core part of the offense while also providing itself some flexibility in the future to replenish the offense in the draft and free agency.