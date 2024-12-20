Alvin Kamara injury update and fantasy replacements: Kendre Miller and more
By Kinnu Singh
There have been few bright spots on the New Orleans Saints roster this season, but running back Alvin Kamara has certainly been one of them.
The dynamic running back notched 1,493 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns through 14 games this season. Kamara recorded a career-high 950 rushing yards, an impressive feat for any running back to accomplish in their eighth season. He also doubled as the team’s leading receiver, logging a team-high in receptions (68) and passing yards (543) to go along with two scores.
The heavy workload took its toll, however. Kamara suffered a groin injury during the Saints’ one-point loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The injury immediately casted doubt on his availability for a primetime clash against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Now, it appears that his status for the remainder of the season may be in jeopardy.
Kamara is just 50 yards away from his first 1,000-yard rushing season, but it’s unlikely he’ll have an opportunity to reach that mark. Although the extent of the injury is still being evaluated, the groin injury could potentially end Kamara’s season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Alvin Kamara injury: fantasy football impact and replacements
For fantasy football managers who have made it to the semifinals of the fantasy playoffs, Kamara may be the reason why. The running back was undervalued heading into fantasy drafts. Along with his age and an overall lack of faith in the Saints’ offense, Kamara finished the 2023 season outside of the top-10 in scoring among running backs in 0.5-point PPR leagues. That may have been a bit misleading since his season was shortened by a suspension.
Kamara had an average draft position of 35.19 in PPR leagues, per CBS Sports. Those that trusted him reaped the benefits. Kamara has ranked as the No. 6 running back in 0.5-point PPR leagues and the No. 2 running back in full-point PPR leagues through Week 15.
Fantasy managers with Kamara have a few options available for replacements in Week 16.
RB Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
Saints running back Kendre Miller hasn’t gotten much work behind Kamara this season, but he’s the clear favorite to absorb Kamara’s workload. The electrifying second-year running back struggled through an injury-plagued rookie season, but he has flashed signs of brilliance since returning to health.
In the final game of the 2023 season, Miller rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on just 17 carries (5.62 yards per carry). He’s only received touches in four games this season, but he’s made the most of the opportunities he’s had. Miller has rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on just 28 carries in a relief role behind Kamara. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to take the full workload.
RB Patrick Taylor, San Francisco 49ers
The injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers are running thin on running back depth. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and rookie Jordan Mason were both placed on the injured reserve list after a Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Running back Isaac Guerendo received the starting role for the past two weeks, but he’s now missed multiple practices with a hamstring injury.
That leaves the Niners with running back Patrick Taylor Jr. as their next available option. Taylor has mostly played on special teams this year, and he’s received just nine total carries this season. Fortunately, the Niners seem to be able to churn out stellar rushing performances regardless of who the running back is.
RB Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns don’t have a great offense, but neither did the Saints. Browns running back Nick Chubb went down with an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, which opened the door for backup Jerome Ford to take the starting role once again.
Ford rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in Week 15, although most of that production came on a 62-yard scoring play in the fourth quarter. Still, Ford was productive during his five starts at the beginning of the season. In those five starts, he tallied 250 rushing yards and a touchdown on 48 attempts and added 87 receiving yards on 20 receptions. He’ll get double-digit carries again, and the Browns are playing against the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, who both have poor run defenses.