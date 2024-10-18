'Come get me': Alvin Kamara asks Sean Payton to save him from Saints' sinking ship
By Lior Lampert
The on-field product was far from the most compelling storyline of Week 7'sThursday Night Football clash between the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos.
Retired franchise icon Drew Brees' induction into the Saints Hall of Fame was the lone bright spot for New Orleans in their brutal primetime showing. Nevertheless, Broncos head coach Sean Payton's "revenge game" narrative was the biggest talking point of the contest.
Payton spent 15 seasons as the Saints' head coach, guiding them to their first and only Super Bowl victory before stepping down in 2022. So, naturally, there's a sense of familiarity with many members and players of the organization. The connection was abundantly clear after the contest, demonstrated by the postgame interactions:
As you can see, it's all love between Payton and Saints stars Cameron Jordan and Alvin Kamara. But one part of the sideline general's embrace with the standout running back certainly turned some heads.
For the non-lip-readers out there, Kamara appears to be telling Payton to "come get [him]." While we lack context, it raises suspicions that the tailback urged his ex-coach to acquire him via trade and save him from the plunging Saints.
Kamara spent the first five years of his NFL career in New Orleans with Payton at the helm. The two proved to be a match made in heaven. The former's skill set as a receiving option out of the backfield pairs perfectly with the latter's propensity to pepper his backs with targets.
Perhaps nothing shows Payton's positive impact on Kamara than the stud rusher earning five consecutive Pro Bowl nods during their time together. The eighth-year pro recorded at least 1,330 scrimmage yards annually in that span.
Given that Denver's ground attack lacks a proven playmaker, Kamara would be a sensible addition. Yes, Javonte Williams has been heating up after a slow start to the campaign, but he's been inconsistent. Moreover, the two can form a "thunder and lightning" tandem. The Broncos already have a physical, downhill runner. Pairing him with an explosive alternative could create matchup problems for opposing defenses.
Ultimately, what Kamara meant by his not-so-secrete message to Payton is unclear. However, it's noteworthy nonetheless.