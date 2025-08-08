Alyssa Thomas is making a move in the WNBA MVP race

The Phoenix Mercury have proven they can compete with the other playoff contenders in the WNBA. While having a few slumps here and there, they have been able to bounce back pretty well throughout the season. They've won four of their last six games after hitting a three-game losing streak. The Merc are currently on a three-game winning streak, with one player in particular playing incredibly well. It should be a shock to no one that Alyssa Thomas is their game-changer.

Alyssa Thomas was traded to the Phoenix Mercury by the Connecticut, with whom she had spent her entire 11-year career. She was dominant at Connecticut, becoming an All-Star five times, going through eight playoff runs, and two Finals appearances. It was unfortunate to see her and Connecticut go their separate ways, and it left fans wondering how her talent would translate to another organization.

That question did not last long. During her first game in a Mercury uniform, she recorded 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. She slowed down once this season due to injury, but since then, she's been on fire. AT is averaging 15.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. Just last night, she attached her name to yet another WNBA record. AT recorded her third consecutive triple-double last night in a blowout win against the Indiana Fever — making her the first player to ever do so.

ALYSSA THOMAS SECURES HER PLACE IN WNBA HISTORY 🔥



Thomas is the first player in WNBA history with 3 consecutive triple-doubles 💪 pic.twitter.com/fAzY485DEJ — espnW (@espnW) August 8, 2025

Now, AT is no stranger to triple-doubles. She holds the most in WNBA history during regular-season play, and respectfully, it's not even close. She is standing alone at the top with 15 total, and the next closest is Sabrina Ionescu with 4. Thomas has had more triple-doubles this week than some W legends had through their entire careers.

Alyssa Thomas in the MVP Race

In my eyes, the way Thomas has been playing recently sends one big message: She should be in the MVP conversation. MVP front-runner Napheesa Collier recently went down with an ankle injury and is expected to miss some time. While it would be unfortunate for her to miss an extended period, this could shake things up in the MVP race. Napheesa Collier is playing phenomenally and ultimately deserves the recognition. It's hers to lose at this point, but it seems like AT is not going to go down without a fight - and her team is backing her.

When Phoenix head coach Nate Tibbetts was asked about Thomas, he said, "AT is an unbelievable player... I think she's probably been overlooked her whole career on how great she is." He also emphasized the need for Phoenix to keep winning for her to win MVP.

Her teammates see the vision as well. Mercury rookie Kathryn Westbeld shared a post of AT to her Instagram with the caption, "MVP." Another one of Thomas' teammates, Kahleah Copper, started an MVP chant as Thomas addressed the arena after her historic night.

Kahleah Copper begins the MVP chants for Alyssa Thomas #WNBA pic.twitter.com/XgugIyf6Y9 — Aya Abdeen (@ayabdeen) August 8, 2025

It will be fun to see this MVP race continue, especially as Napheesa Collier returns from injury. If the Mercury can keep winning and Alyssa Thomas keeps playing as freely and efficiently as she has been, we could really see this race tighten up down the stretch.