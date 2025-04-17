The NWSL may be at a crossroads to find new stars after the recent retirements a year ago of USWNT stars Alex Morgan and Kelly O'Hara. Now as the league continues to grow in popularity, one name to watch is Angel City's Alyssa Thompson.

The 20-year-old, who went straight from high school to the NWSL in 2023, has started the 2025 season strong. In four games, she has three goals and one assist — an indication how much she has grown in a short amount of time.

This past week against the Houston Dash she earned her 50th appearance in the NWSL playing for Angel City. She capped the performance by scoring her third goal of the season.

As the league continues to grow, it is important to emphasize a young star such as Thompson. She joins the ranks of Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman and Racing Louisville's Emma Sears as strong young examples of future league stars.

For Thompson, resilience has been key, as she had been nursing a minor back injury since last year which kept her out of the lineup for a few games and kept her off the final roster for the Olympics. She has rebounded since and has played well in the NWSL for the USWNT.

Alyssa Thompson scored her first international goal in October 2024 against Iceland

Thompson is a part of the young core that can truly grow the women's game as its rising popularity. She has taken the mantel left by Alex Morgan, who was a star for both the national team and NWSL. Thompson has the ability to be just as popular and groundbreaking.

Said USWNT coach Emma Hayes of Thompson's ability, "I know she's committed to looking for the next level in her play, and I think you see just how threatening and dangerous she is."

Thompson and Angel City are currently in fourth place in the NWSL standings. They are so far in playoff position. Angel City ownership has invested much into the organization and if they continue to invest in propping up Thompson as she continues her early season tear, this could be a big year.

Thompson is slated to appear for the USWNT in May as they take on Brazil — another chance to display her raw talent and continue her rise as one of the more popular players in the league and the game.