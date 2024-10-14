Amon-Ra St. Brown exposes Cowboys star in social media post after blowout win
By Scott Rogust
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions showcased why they are considered the favorites to make the Super Bowl out of the NFC at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions blew out the Cowboys 47-9 at AT&T Stadium. The game was so out of reach, that the Lions began running trick plays using their offensive linemen while up big on the scoreboard.
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had an effective game, catching all four of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. Even after the game, St. Brown had another "W" over the Cowboys.
St. Brown posted a screen capture of a direct message he received from Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Responding to a story in which St. Brown was lip-syncing to a Bankroll Fresh song "Take Over your Trap" on his Instagram story, Lewis responded by saying "You a b****." St. Brown then shared the message on his Instagram story with emojis.
Amon-Ra St. Brown shares DM from Joudan Lewis after Week 7 Lions-Cowboys matchup
Lewis responded to St. Brown leaking the DM on X (or Twitter), saying, "That was between me and him. He decided to show the world."
It was a rough game for the Cowboys defense, who surrendered 492 yards of offense on 66 plays (7.5 yards per play). Lewis had a rough game as well, as he was targeted five times by the Lions, and he surrendered five receptions for 56 yards and three first downs, per Pro Football Focus.
The Cowboys are now 3-3 on the season and a dreadful 0-3 at home. Luckily for them, they have a bye week where they can try to regroup and prevent a full-on tail spin the rest of the season. However, the opponent waiting for them upon their return is the San Francisco 49ers, who have been a nightmare for the Cowboys in recent years.
As for the Lions, they have a huge matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings next weekend.