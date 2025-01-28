An incomplete list of notable events that took less time than Junior Caminero's home-run trot
Spring training may still be a few weeks away, but we got an early contender for baseball highlight of the year on Monday night courtesy of Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero. Playing for Liones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League, Caminero launched a solo homer to dead center to break a tie game in the top of the ninth inning of Game 7 of the team's championship series against rival Tigres.
But it wasn't the home run specifically that captured everyone's attention. It was the way Caminero rounded the bases afterward — and by just how long it took him to do so. A full minute, to be precise, featuring one just one but two complete stops as he rounded both first and third.
It's glorious. Caminero doesn't even touch first base until a full 15 seconds or so have gone by, and at various points he seems so excited that he doesn't even know what to do with himself. While haters may say he's disrespecting the game or some such nonsense, this is really as it should be, a player taking as long as humanly possible to soak in the moment of his young career so far.
But, as we waited ... and waited ... and waited for Caminero to finally touch home plate, it got us thinking. Caminero seemed like he was rounding the bases for eons — but just how much could you get done in the time it took him to go from home to home? Below is an incomplete list, with a little help from U.S. history.
The gunfight at the OK Corral
Yes, really. The shootout between Doc Holliday, the Earp brothers and a band of outlaws lasted approximately 30 seconds, meaning that arguably the most mythologized moment in the history of the American West had already ended before Caminero was even approaching third base. Of course, around 30 shots were fired and three men killed in that brief span, so points for efficiency there.
The Wright Brothers' first flight
Technically, the Wright Brothers made four separate flights on December 17, 1903, in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. But the first one lasted just 12 seconds, which was barely enough time for Caminero to get out of the batter's box. And even the longest one of the day, the fourth and final flight, lasted all of 59 seconds, during which time the plane managed to cover just over 850 feet. Caminero, meanwhile, only managed 360. Point: aircraft.
Three Byron Buxton inside-the-park home runs
Sure, Game 162 of a season in which your team went 59-103 may seem like a pointless endeavor. But don't tell that to Byron Buxton, who hit a fly ball to deep center off of Chris Sale and proceeded to round the bases in 14.05 seconds.
Buxton could've returned to home plate, headed back around and made two more laps in the time it took Caminero to complete just one. Each play counted for just one run through, so hey: That's called working smarter, not harder.
Listening to 'Exit Theory' by Pavement
As a subscriber to the life philosophy that all music worth playing is fast, loud and short, I'd like to applaud Caminero for creating baseball's equivalent of a good punk song. There are dynamics, a very loud bang, and everything's over in about a minute. Play us out, Stephen.