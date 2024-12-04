Analyzing the Steelers possible playoff opponents: Who would they like to see first?
By DJ Dunson
Following their win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff probability rose to 99 percent. It also essentially ended the possibility of the Cincinnati Bengals sneaking into the postseason to give higher seeds a scare in the Wild Card round.
The grind doesn’t stop though. The final phase of the Steelers' schedule will be focused on laying the groundwork for a playoff run and fertilizing that ground by securing a high seeding. The Kansas City Chiefs are perched high at the top floor with the No. 1 seed, while the Buffalo Bills are banging on the door.
If the Steelers win out, and the Chiefs lose one more game before Week 16, Christmas Day against the Steelers puts Pittsburgh in position for a potential first-round bye. Meanwhile, one more loss by the Bills puts the No. 2 seed in play. Conversely, Pittsburgh needs access to the penthouse floor. The battle for the bye suddenly looks very real even if the odds are against Pittsburgh. But that’s a head-in-the-clouds conversation. For now, here are the playoff opponents Yinzers need to start having in their peripherals.
Denver Broncos (7-5)
No one would like to see this come to fruition more than Russell Wilson, who is still being paid $84 million by the Broncos. Meanwhile, Sean Payton has found his quarterback of the future in rookie Bo Nix weeks before the NFL Draft. When the Broncos' offense crawled through the gutters early in the 2024 campaign, Payton showed more faith in Nix than he ever did in the veteran Wilson.
Since a rough start to the season, Nix has flipped the switch, and on Monday Night Football showcased his entire bag and is now considered a challenger to Jayden Daniels for Offensive Rookie of the Year. With each passing week, that team is hitting its stride. Of course, it's important to note that before torching Cleveland on Monday Night Football, the only opponents Nix thrived against were Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, and New Orleans.
Even in their win over the Jets, Nix passed for 60 yards and the Broncos only won because of a missed field goal by Greg Zuerlin. Against Cleveland, Nix hit on a chunk of plays, but also completed 51 percent of his attempts. Pittsburgh should be salivating over the possibility of a showdown with Denver. On the other hand, Tomlin was also in charge when they said the same thing about rookie Tim Tebow.
Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
Somehow the Ravens and Broncos have the same record which speaks to Baltimore’s predicament. The Ravens are slotted in as the sixth seed, meaning that if the season ended today, they’d draw the Steelers. The Baltimore Ravens have yet to live up to their promise this season, but they can beat anyone in the league when they activate their A-game. Surprisingly, Justin Tucker has cost them two games against the Steelers and Eagles. The Steelers have turned Lamar Jackson into a pumpkin every time they see black and yellow lined up across from him.
Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)
A playoff Har-Bowl is too much storyline for the wild card. Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman has bounced between the two brothers for over a decade and he’s found a recipe that works with a true dropback offense as well as with running backs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who were previously stalwarts in the Ravens backfield. Dobbins recently sprained his MCL and at the time ranked fourth in rushing among AFC ball carriers.
As usual, a Harbaugh-coached team is peaking at the end of the season. The Chargers have won four of their last five, and if Justin Herbert finds another reliable target besides Ladd McConkey, Sofi Stadium’s most infamous squatters would be a formidable rematch for the Steelers.
Houston Texans (8-5)
CJ Stroud accelerated Houston’s ascension to contention into hyperdrive, but there have been leaks in the Houston starship. A Texans offense that has stalled in the second half of contests, lost a game to the Lions in which their defense picked off Jared Goff five times and barely outscored the Jacksonville Jaguars after Trevor Lawrence was knocked out in the first half.
The Steelers are second-half juggernauts with one of the league’s best points differentials. Stroud would be catnip for T.J. Watt and Friends. He is the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL behind Caleb Williams. Given their issues protecting Stroud, this is a matchup the Steelers' defense would drool over. By winning the AFC South, they’re guaranteed a home game in the Wild Card round, which would prevent them from facing the Steelers until the Divisional Round at the earliest.
Indianapolis Colts (5-7)
The Colts hold the distinction of being one of only three times to beat the Steelers this season. However, that win came when Justin Fields was the starter. It was also the game when Joe Flacco replaced Anthony Richardson and turned back the clock. Anthony Richardson looks like NFL Ben Simmons but without the passing acumen.
Somehow everyone has been so hypnotized by his GOAT physical traits that they ignored his losing record as a starter, and how much of a deficit he came with in regards to the most essential skills for a high-upside prospect. For every superhuman play he makes there are three mistakes he makes that stall the offense or result in a turnover. The Colts are currently in the playoff waiting line, two games behind the Broncos. However, if the Bo Nix bubble pops, the Colts are a sacrificial lamb for a No. 2 seed.