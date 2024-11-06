Andrew Berry confirms Browns fans' worst fears with Deshaun Watson
By Kinnu Singh
The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson the first fully guaranteed contract in NFL history, and they’ve been paying for it ever since.
When the organization mortgaged its future by acquiring Watson from the Texans, the hope was that he would help bring a Super Bowl championship to Cleveland. Instead, he has only held them back.
Watson led the team to an abysmal 1-6 record as a starter this season, but he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during a 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.
Backup quarterback Jameis Winston has finally seized the starting role. Winston led the Browns to a shocking upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, and he recorded the team’s first game of the season with 300-plus passing yards.
Deshaun Watson could be Browns starter again in 2025
At this point, it was evident that Watson was dragging the team down. Still, Browns vice president of football operations Andrew Berry isn’t ruling out the potential for Watson’s return next year, according to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot.
"Yeah, I think that's always possible," Berry said when asked if there is a world where Watson is back under center.
That’s likely the last thing the fans want to hear, but the team has few other choices except to keep Watson on the roster. Due to his fully guaranteed deal, cutting him in 2025 would result in a $172.7 million dead cap charge.
Watson has thrown for just 3,365 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through 19 games since joining the Browns in 2022. He took 33 sacks through seven games this season, which still leads the league after Week 9.
Cleveland will not be able to begin healing and building until after Watson is off the team. For now, they appear to be stuck with him. He still has two years left on his deal, and the Browns will have to pay him no matter what.
That doesn’t necessarily mean they have to start him, especially if he’s being outperformed by the quarterbacks behind him on the depth chart.