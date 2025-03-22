Andrew Berry could completely send Browns fans into madness with potential No. 2 pick plan

Andrew Berry is doing his best to be at odds with his own fan base. That's all we can come up with, because the latest rumor about who the Cleveland Browns might draft with the No. 2 overall pick is outrageous: There’s no way the team is so turned off by Colorado's Shedeur Sanders that they’d truly think about Louisville’s Tyler Shough if Cam Ward is taken No. 1 overall.

That is a waste of a pick, and they’re better off trading back if they’re going to make a ridiculous move like that. Shough shouldn’t be taken before the Browns' second-round pick at the earliest. If he does go that high, let him be some other team's problem.

With the No. 2 pick, you don’t take a gamble like it would be for Shough. Shough was fine at Louisville, but he was also in college for more than a half-decade. Sure he had a good NFL Draft Combine, but at the end of the day, he’s not worthy of being taken second overall pick.

If Cleveland can't land Cam Ward, they have some tough decisions to make. But this quarterback class has enough options that if you miss out on Shough, I think you’ll be good. Jaxson Dart has been considered a better prospect than Shough, and he’s not being talked about or considered as an early first-round option. Why on earth would the Browns and Berry even entertain a move like this?

Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns are reaching new depths of quarterback desperation after rumored option with No. 2 pick

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com hinted that the Browns might be interested in Shough. This has to be more speculation than anything; a game GM’s play to throw teams off. The Browns brought Shough in for a top-30 visit, and maybe that’s Berry’s way of making the Tennessee Titans reconsider Ward or hype a player for another quarterback-hungry team to gamble on.

It should be a fireable offense for Berry to even think about taking any quarterback not named Sanders or Ward with the No. 2 pick. This class is thin at the top, which means there are more than enough options later in the draft.

If the Browns are high on Shough or any other second-tier quarterback in this draft, I don’t agree with it but I’d live with it. Trade back, load up a couple more picks and get the player you want. Or simply draft for a need at No. 2 and get the player you want in the second or third round.

With the No. 33 pick, the Browns might as well have two first-rounders. This could be exactly the shot in the arm this franchise needs, if they play it right. But drafting Shough with the No. 2 pick would set the organization back once again and continue wasting Myles Garrett’s prime.

They got out of trading Garrett this offseason and threw him enough money to keep him content. They could ruin all of that with one draft pick.