The Cleveland Browns are in a quarterback quandary. They do not have a starter or anyone to develop as their future starter. With the 2025 NFL Draft less than a week away, their quarterback depth chart could change if general manager Andrew Berry has his way.

Berry recently praised Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe by comparing his playing style with Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens, a quarterback who has taken the league by storm with his electric running skills, but has also become a much better passer in recent years.

The Browns should know, as they face him twice a year in the AFC North and have an 8-5 career record over them.

Did Andrew Berry tip his hand with his praise of Jalen Milroe?

There is a lot to like about Milroe. Milroe’s combination of athleticism, arm strength, and playmaking ability sets him apart, making him a potential cornerstone for the Browns' future. He is considered a wild card in this year's draft, regardless of the position.

Last season, he scored a whopping 20 rushing touchdowns, but regressed as a passer from a year ago, throwing 16 touchdowns. It is easy to understand why Berry brought up the Lamar Jackson comparison, although Justin Fields seems more plausible, given that Fields has yet to develop into a passer.

As for the Alabama product, his weaknesses include bailing out of clean pockets too quickly, and he tends to wait for the wide receiver to complete their route breaks before throwing, which hurts his accuracy. However, his arm strength makes him, and some teams will take a chance on him. And that team could be the Browns.

Looking at the current QB depth chart, Joe Flacco is back again, and probably should have never left after heroically leading the team to a playoff appearance in 2023. They also added former Kenny Pickett, who bombed as a first-round pick with the divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers. And while he has high expectations for himself, no one should expect any miracles from him. Therefore, Andrew Berry will have no choice but to draft a quarterback this year.

They are expected to bypass Colorado's Shedeur Sanders after Miami's Cam Ward goes first to the Tennessee Titans. If Milroe or Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss are both still available in the early second round, Andrew Berry will probably pound the table for Milroe to be drafted. Whether he and head coach Kevin Stefanski will have enough time to develop him will be another matter.