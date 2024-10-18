Andy Reid throws cold water on the idea of a quick trade-deadline fix to the Chiefs' WR woes
Patrick Mahomes gives the Chiefs' passing attack the chance to be successful even when it's undermanned at the wide receiver position. That does not mean Kansas City prefers to operate with a talent deficiency in their pass catching corps. That's why many Chiefs fans are clamoring for a big trade to upgrade their options in the passing game.
Head coach Andy Reid does not agree with fan sentiment on the issue. In sharp contrast, the offensive guru believes receivers who already have experience inside the Chiefs system hold a significant advantage over other potential acquisitions. Reid believes it takes outsiders "a little bit longer" to catch up to his team's offensive playbook.
Chiefs aren't in a rush to make a trade
The Chiefs aren't ruling out the idea of bringing in a new player ahead of the deadline, but their preference is for returnees JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman to be a big part of boosting the team's aerial attack. Kansas City currently sits 9th in the NFL in passing yards per game at just under 239 yards per game.
That is an enviable average for most teams in the league, but most teams in football don't have Mahomes at the control of their attack. His ability to elevate players around him is a major luxury for the Chiefs. The team's front office needs to be careful that it does not overestimate the MVP's ability to overcompensate for deficiencies at the wide receiver position.
There is also a reasonable chance that Reid is making these comments in an effort to reduce the pressure on his front office to swing a big deal for a wide receiver. It would be unfair to call Kansas City desperate at this point, but the injuries that have beset their receiver room are real. Any team with expendable talent at the position would be wise to sound out the Chiefs about their interest in fortifying their receiver group.
The one certainty here is that the Chiefs need to improve their passing offense if they want to secure another Super Bowl title. Whether that can happen with the current options on the team's roster is yet to be seen. Rumors will continue to swirl around the franchise until the trade deadline comes and goes.