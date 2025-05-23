Is Aneesah Morrow playing tonight? Latest injury update for Sun vs. Lynx

Aneesah Morrow, who the Connecticut Sun selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, still hasn't made her first appearance for the team — missing preseason and the first two games of the regular season with a knee injury. However, she's listed as questionable for the game Friday, May 23, against the Minnesota Lynx and could make her WNBA debut.

The Connecticut Sun kicked off a rebuild well before the 2025 WNBA Draft, sending out franchise legend Alyssa Thomas and starters DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris in a trade that, among other things, returned the No. 8 pick in the draft. They also watched trusted veterans DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones sign elsewhere in free-agency, opening the door for whoever the Sun took with their own pick (No. 7) and the No. 8 pick to help build a new foundation.

Aneesah Morrow, an undersized if relentless double-double machine, was the pick at No. 7. She led the nation in her rebounding, while averaging 23.8 points per game in her first two college seasons at DePaul. She then transferred to LSU in pursuit of a national title. Her individual numbers decreased on a talented roster, but she still averaged 17.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game with the Tigers.

However, the Sun haven't had a chance to see her in game action on a WNBA court because of that nagging knee injury.

The Sun really need Aneesah Morrow on the court

The Sun, unsurprisingly with such a young roster, have gotten off to a rough start — a five-point loss to the Mystics in their season opener, and a 25-point shellacking at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces.

Saniya Rivers, a 6-foot-1 wing from NC State who the Sun took with the No. 8 pick, made her season debut against the Aces, putting up 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block. She's a ferocious defender with a versatile, complementary offensive game, but Morrow probably has more upside as a foundational piece.

The biggest question with Morrow is her size and how she'll adjust to the increased strength and physicality of WNBA opponents. Morrow is mostly an interior player but stands just 6-foot-1, the same as Rivers on the wing. She worked to add some range to her game, especially in her sophomore season at DePaul, when she attempted 209 3-pointers in 33 games. But she made just 25.4 percent that season and hit under 30 percent all four seasons in college.

In the end, it may be that Rivers and Morrow are both ultimately complementary pieces for the Sun — strong, versatile players who support an as-yet-unacquired star who gives this rebuild its shape. But for the Sun to really figure out what they have in Morrow and Rivers, they need to see them on the court as much as possible this season, developing synergy and getting developmental reps.

Assuming her knee is up to it, and she's ready to give it a go, Friday's matchup with the Lynx would be a great test for Morrow. Minnesota is off to a 3-0 start and looks every bit a championship contender. Morrow would likely be thrown right into the fire, getting some opportunities to work against Napheesa Collier at both ends of the floor.