Is Angel Reese playing tonight? Latest injury report for Sky vs. Valkyries

The Chicago Sky are currently battling a pretty lengthy losing streak of six straight. They have been dealing with various blows to their roster due to injuries since WNBA play resumed after the All-Star break — including a few of their starters. Veteran Courtney Vandersloot suffered a season-ending ACL tear earlier this year. Ariel Atkins suffered a leg injury a couple of weeks ago and is still recovering. Angel Reese has also had recent run-ins with injury, keeping her on the bench.

Angel Reese had a rocky start to her sophomore WNBA season, but has really become a staple for this Chicago team as of recent. Over her last 12 games, Reese is averaging 18.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. She is currently leading her team in average points, rebounds, and assists per game.

Reese suffered a back injury and missed the following two games against the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever for the Sky — in which they lost both. Reese was then made active for the Sky's most recent game against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. While the Sky took a 103-86 loss, Reese put up good numbers. She recorded team-highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds, being named Chicago's Player of the Game. It makes it even more impressive that she was playing through that back injury.

After the loss, Reese told the media, "I just try to do whatever I can for the team." She added, "...it was rough, rough for me and still figuring it out and getting my groove back. But I think I tried to do as best as I could tonight." Knowing she was still battling that injury did make fans uneasy about whether or not we'd be seeing her play tonight against the Valkyries.

Is Angel Reese playing tonight?

Unfortunately, Angel Reese will be inactive for Chicago tonight vs. the Golden State Valkyries. This will definitely make the Sky's job a bit harder. Especially because Ariel Atkins has also been listed as inactive. Although a few injured bench players, like Hailey Van Lith and Michaela Onyenwere, have been upgraded to a day-to-day status — this could give Chicago back a little more of their bench depth that they have been missing.

The Valkyries, on the other hand, are currently sitting at No. 8 in the WNBA rankings with a 13-13 record. They would love to continue to climb the rankings as only the top eight teams make the playoffs. They are on the right track, winning their last two games in the final minutes against two teams, the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics, who are above Golden State in the standings. They are doing this without one of their main starters, Kayla Thornton, who will be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Tonight, they hope to get their third straight win -— and sadly for Sky fans, it may have just gotten easier without Reese in their way.