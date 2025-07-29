Is Angel Reese playing tonight? Latest injury update for Sky vs. Mystics

The Chicago Sky are listing Angel Reese as probable ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Washington Mystics.

Reese is expected to return after missing the Sky’s last two games with a back injury. Her most recent appearance came on July 22 in a 91-68 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, where she recorded her 10th straight double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Although she shot 50% from the field, the performance was marred by a career-high nine turnovers — a key factor in the Sky’s defeat.

In her absence, Chicago’s losing streak extended from three to five games, including a 38-point blowout against Seattle and a 15-point loss to Indiana. The Sky were severely outrebounded by the Storm and outmuscled in the paint, while the game against the Fever showed slight signs of improvement.

The Sky need Angel Reese back as soon as possible

Chicago has had far from a perfect season, posting a 7-18 record — second-worst in the WNBA. Despite having three double-digit scorers, the Sky have struggled to find consistency, averaging nearly as many turnovers (16.1) as assists (18.8). Reese’s presence remains critical, as her 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game have been key bright spots.

Washington is looking for its third win of the season over Chicago, having edged them by just two points earlier this month. Tonight’s matchup holds playoff implications, with the Mystics holding a half-game lead over the Golden State Valkyries for the final postseason spot. While their 12-13 record isn’t dazzling, Washington is determined to return to the playoffs after missing out last year.

Brittney Sykes continues to lead the way for the Mystics, averaging 16.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals — all team highs. Washington has struggled recently, dropping three of its last four games. A win tonight would put the Mystics back on track, while Reese and the Sky aim to prove there’s still plenty of fight left in their season.