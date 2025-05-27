Angel Reese's rookie rebound record is already in danger

Caitlin Clark might've overshadowed it, but Angel Reese's 2024 rookie year in the WNBA was one to remember. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, finishing as the runner-up to Clark in the Rookie of the Year balloting. Most impressively, she set WNBA rookie rebound records by averaging 13.1 per game and grabbing 446 in total. As impressive as that was, though, Kiki Iriafen might be coming for her crown in record time.

Iriafen was selected fourth overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics, and it's safe to say she's taking the league by storm, even if her team is under .500. Iriafen is averaging 13.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game thus far, and is only getting better.

Kiki Iriafen looms as legitimate threat to nab Angel Reese's rookie rebound record

Iriafen's WNBA career began on a bit of a sour note, as she had just six points and grabbed only four rebounds while fouling out. Her play since, though, has been something to behold, and gives WNBA fans reason to believe that Reese's rookie rebound record might not be untouchable.

In her last four games, she's averaged 13.8 points and 13 rebounds per contest. She's grabbed at least 12 rebounds in all four of those games and has as many as 14 boards in that stretch. To put it simply, she's been doing things few WNBA players can say they've done this early in their careers when it comes to grabbing rebounds and racking up double-doubles.

Iriafen might be behind Reese's pace when looking at her rebound average, but it's also important to note that Reese did miss time after suffering a season-ending wrist injury, ending her rookie year prematurely. When looking at total rebounds, games played will end up playing a huge role. Even if she averages slightly fewer rebounds per game than Reese by the end of the year, Iriafen will have a shot to claim the record if she can play in all 40 regular-season games.

Ultimately, Iriafen averaging crazy rebounding numbers shouldn't be shocking. She averaged 11.0 rebounds per game in her junior year at Stanford while averaging just 27.8 minutes per game. Her career might only be five games old, but her potential as a rebounder is through the roof. Reese's rookie rebound record will be a tough one for Iriafen to catch and pass, but it would not be surprising at all to see her in the conversation by September if she can stay on the court.