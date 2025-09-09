Angel Reese trade destinations ranked after Chicago Sky drama

Last week, WNBA star Angel Reese had some things to say about he team, the Chicago Sky. She expressed her concerns by saying she is "not settling for the same s--- we did this year," and emphasized the importance of the team going out this offseason and signing "great" players. She even brought up veteran teammate Courtney Vandersloot by stating the team cannot necessarily rely on her due to her age and the fact that she will be coming back from an ACL tear, although she'll be a "great asset," they cannot only rely on Vandersloot at the point guard position.

These comments landed Reese in some hot water - whether she deserved it or not — the team announced she was suspended for half a game due to "statements detrimental to the team."

With all that being said, fans think it might be time to get Reese out of Chicago. Whether this decision is made from higher up or Reese requests the move herself, we could see a trade that lands her in a new city next season. Let's rank the best options.

3. Seattle Storm

The Storm are currently last in the league with an average of 30.8 rebounds per game — something a lot consider Reese's specialty. I could see the potential of her joining this Seattle squad. The likes of Storm forwards Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor, with the addition of Reese, could make their frontcourt very powerful.

2. Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury have proven themselves as a real contender this year, but could Reese take them a step further? We know the 'Big 3' in Phoenix, made up of Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, and Kahleah Copper, are an incredibly dominant trio with solid shooting percentages from the floor. Thomas leads the team with an average of 8.9 rebounds per game, which is obviously incredible. But it could be interesting to see what Angel Reese could bring to their frontcourt.

1. Dallas Wings

In my opinion, this is the most exciting option. The Wings need a reliable power forward on their squad. They have sent a couple away this season, but currently have Maddy Siegrist and Myisha Hines-Allen in their arsenal, who have had solid production. However, Reese could help tremendously on the rebounding front. She averages 12.6 rebounds per game, to Siegrist's 4.4, and Hines-Allen's 5.6 per game. Fans believe the Wings should build around the star power that rookie Paige Bueckers has brought. Reese could be that star power — alongside Dallas veteran Arike Ogunbowale, and if the Wings end up with that No. 1 draft pick, the potential of a new rookie to spice things up.