Angels fans trolled into oblivion after Shohei Ohtani wins NL MVP: Best memes and tweets

Shohei Ohtani joins Frank Robinson as the only players that have won the Most Valuable Player award in both the National and American Leagues.



Robinson won with the #Reds in 1961 and the #Orioles in 1966. Ohtani won with the #Angels in 2021 and 2023, and the #Dodgers this year.