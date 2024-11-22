Angels fans trolled into oblivion after Shohei Ohtani wins NL MVP: Best memes and tweets
Shohei Ohtani was named unanimous MVP for the second straight season on Thursday. The catch? This time he's National League MVP, having moved from the Los Angeles Angels to the Los Angeles Dodgers over the winter.
While there was some initial concern about Ohtani's impact in a non-pitching season, he put any hand-wringing to bed quickly with a historic offensive output. Never has a full-time DH won the MVP award until this season, and it's because of how absurd Ohtani's production was. He didn't just kick his power up a couple notches; Ohtani posted a career-best batting average (.310) while becoming a menace on the base paths.
Ohtani is now the sole proprietor of the MLB's exclusive 50-50 club, having rocketed 54 home runs (a career high) to go along with 59 stolen bases (a career high). He slashed .310/.390/.646 with 130 RBI, also a career high. His 9.2 WAR... oh, a career high on the offensive front.
Career-high was the theme of Ohtani's season, and it's especially brutal for the fans he left.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Angels fans watch solemnly from sidelines as Shohei Ohtani wins NL MVP with Dodgers
Ohtani made his bones with the Angels, swiftly becoming the most dominant individual force in the majors today. Ohtani achieved countless accolades and milestones in Anaheim, but he never put together a season quite like this — made all the more painful by his postseason success.
After six straight campaigns without a single playoff game in Anaheim, Ohtani's first season with the Dodgers resulted in a World Series victory. Ohtani was great in the playoffs, because of course he was. There has never been much doubt about Ohtani's ability to perform when the lights are brightest, but unfortunately, the lights never got bright enough with the Angels to test that theory.
Los Angeles of Anaheim fans spent this season suffering through another Mike Trout injury crisis while the team plummeted to the bottom of the standings. Ron Washington is a beloved coaching figure around the league, but even he couldn't drag the Angels to respectability without Ohtani or Trout in the lineup.
Naturally, Angels fans were the butt of plenty of jokes and subtle jabs after the Ohtani MVP announcement.
Short story short: while we can all appreciate the role the Angels played in developing and maximizing Ohtani individually over the years, nothing will dull the pain of watching him flourish with the big-brother franchise across town.
The Angels fanbase is passionate and resilient out of necessity, but it's tough to watch all these great things happen at once for Ohtani as soon as he joins the more glamorous LA team. Especially when we know the Angels put the same offer on the table last winter. Ohtani left because he thought the Dodgers were a better organization — and he was right.
We may never see another Shohei-esque figure in the MLB, and it sure seems like the Angels will need a while to get their feet back under them. Credit to the Dodgers, though. It's no small feat to shell out $700 million in guaranteed money and immediately get such a strong return on investment that nobody questions it.