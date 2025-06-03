Angels' latest roster shakeup could backfire in a massive way

The Los Angeles Angels made a couple of roster moves ahead of their three-game series at Fenway Park, but one in particular sticks out. After placing Robert Stephenson on the IL, the Angels replaced him on their roster with Samuel Aldegheri, their No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Angels fans want to get excited about seeing Aldegheri, an intriguing pitching prospect, at the MLB level, but how can they when he's going to be used incorrectly? Manager Ron Washington confirmed that Aldegheri is essentially with the team for the most short-sighted reason possible.

The Angels needed to promote a pitcher to eat innings, and felt Aldegheri was the best fit in that regard. They couldn't care less about his development, they are simply looking for a short-term fix on their MLB roster. Moves like these are why the Angels can't seem to get out of their own way.

Angels couldn't care less about developing prospects, and that's a big reason why they're in this position

The Angels are on their way toward finishing with their tenth consecutive losing season and their 11th straight year without a postseason appearance. Several factors are at play there, but their refusal to rebuild properly is at the top of that list. Developing their prospects incorrectly is part of that.

Aldegheri inexplicably made three starts at the MLB level last season, soon after being acquired in a midseason trade with the Philadelphia Phillies, despite having made only six appearances at the Double-A level and none in Triple-A. He really struggled in two of the three outings, predictably. Now, after nine uneven starts at the Double-A level this season, Aldegheri is back in the majors, likely for just one appearance out of the bullpen before being shuttled back down.

Why can't the Angels just let Aldegheri develop properly and in peace? Just give him the ball every fifth or sixth day in Double-A, let him improve, and promote him when he's ready. Why must they rush him? What makes matters worse is this isn't even the first time they've done this in the 2025 campaign.

Angels have already seen what they're about to do with Samuel Aldegheri backfire

Twice this season, the Angels have promoted Caden Dana, their No. 2 prospect and best pitching prospect, to the majors to pitch in long relief. Unsurprisingly, he struggled both times. He allowed two runs in three innings of relief against the Cleveland Guardians in April, and allowed three runs in three innings out of the bullpen against the Miami Marlins.

What did promoting Dana on two separate occasions only to watch him get rocked and then immediately sent back down do for his development? Nothing good. It only hampered his confidence, most likely. Whether Aldegheri fares better or not, the fact that he's likely being used just once in relief before getting sent back down again is impossible to defend.

Ultimately, the Angels are proving time and time again that they don't care about what these random call-ups do to their best prospects. Again, that's a major problem.

This Angels debacle proves not everything is on Arte Moreno

Arte Moreno is public enemy No. 1 among Angels fans, and rightfully so. He hasn't invested nearly enough in his club, and prevents people he hires from doing their jobs correctly by constantly meddling. While Angels fans are right when begging him to sell the team, moves like these prove their ineptitude isn't all Moreno's fault.

Ron Washington's quote says a lot. "We never thought that far ahead," Washington said. "Right now, we need the length here. If for some reason, he's not needed anymore, we're gonna send him back and let him get back on schedule."

To be clear, Washington isn't in charge of roster moves. Perry Minasian is at fault for not caring one bit about developing his prospects properly.

If Minasian believes Aldegheri is ready to contribute at the MLB level, it should be as a starting pitcher. If he thinks Aldegheri should be a reliever for whatever reason, he should have more than one appearance to prove he belongs. If Minasian believes Aldegheri isn't ready for either role, he should simply stay down in the minors. The one thing Minasian should not do, which he continues to do, is promote these prospects for one-time bullpen stints. All those do is wreck their confidence.

Angels aren't a team good enough to make a move like this

Ultimately, if the Angels were in a playoff race, promoting a guy like Aldeghieri to pitch in long relief in a game they need to cover innings for wouldn't be ideal for his development, but at least it'd be for a team playing for something. What is this Angels team playing for?

The Angels are 26-32, good for fourth place in the AL West, and the fourth-worst record in an extremely weak American League. They've shown signs of life on a couple of occasions, but nothing about this team suggests they'll realistically be in the playoff hunt in August or September, no matter how strongly I do believe in their young core.

The Angels being a bad team while also misusing their prospects is tough for fans to come to terms with, but unfortunately, it's nothing they're not used to. That's the sad reality of being an Angels fan in 2025.