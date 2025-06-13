Angels-Orioles start time: Rain delay updates from Camden Yards

Update, 9:32 p.m. ET: Mother Nature really does not want to see baseball in Baltimore tonight. After the start of this game was delayed for a little over an hour by rain, the weather wreaked havoc again, leading to another rain delay in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Orioles have yet to announce a restart time, so we're in wait-and-see mode for now.

We have entered a rain delay here at The Yard.



We will update with more information as it becomes available. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 14, 2025

Baltimore is still insisting that expects to finish this game tonight, though, despite heavy rain falling currently. So that's something?

It just started pouring here at Camden Yards and fans are flocking for the concourse. The teams tried to play through it but the tarp is coming back on with one out in the bottom of the fifth and the Orioles leading 2-0. pic.twitter.com/yAIgaEwH0G — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) June 14, 2025

Original post: Friday's Apple TV showdown between the Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles was originally set for a 7:05 p.m. ET start. However, the elements had other ideas, interrupting the beginning of this three-game series of American League foes.

Per an official announcement from the Orioles, their battle with L.A. is delayed due to inclement weather. The club didn't offer much in the way of information beyond that, adding that more details will be provided "as [they] become available." A storm is reportedly brewing in Baltimore, meaning fans may not see these two teams take the field for a while.

Angels-Orioles rain delay updates: When will play resume?

Baltimore's X (formerly known as Twitter) account announced that the first pitch is scheduled for "approximately" 8:15 p.m. ET. While it's later than initially expected, spectators at Camden Yards will ultimately get their fix of live baseball.

First pitch is scheduled for approximately 8:15 p.m. https://t.co/TZeNwQk3lD — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 13, 2025

Mother Nature has her sights on Charm City, according to Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun. The Orioles reporter also noted that the tarp has been rolled onto the Camden Yards field. With that in mind, Angels starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz must wait a little longer to take the mound.

We're back with a #WeatherWithWeyrich update: Thunderstorms are coming tonight in Baltimore, it's just a matter of when. With a 7:08 p.m. start time, there is some danger of this Angels-Orioles game going into a delay later if it runs long. pic.twitter.com/qN3rAD4ckA — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) June 13, 2025

The Angels and Orioles were presumably eager to take the diamond; play being suspended is an unfortunate reality. Both teams have found their stride of late and carry momentum into a clash with sudden AL Wild Card implications, at least for Los Angeles. Baltimore is still climbing out of an early-season hole, but it's slowly turned a corner.

Forecast for Angels vs. Orioles on June 13

AccuWeather's forecast calls for a 35 percent chance of thunderstorms and that the rain in Baltimore will end around 8 p.m. ET. In other words, those in attendance may want to get up, use the restroom, and grab a refreshment and some food. Of course, these things are subject to change, but this system figures to pass soon enough. Whenever it does, the Orioles and Angels can kick off the action.

Los Angeles has gone 16-9 since May 16, entering the mix for the AL West crown. Meanwhile, the Orioles have come out on top in 11 of their past 18 ballgames, including a recent six-game winning streak. Nonetheless, each squad still has more work to be done, with their head-to-head bout presenting an opportunity to continue doing so.