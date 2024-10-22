Anonymous GM regretting not signing Derrick Henry is definitely not Jerry Jones using his burner phone
By Austen Bundy
Derrick Henry just continues to trample every opponent he and the Baltimore Ravens come across. The 30-year-old put up 169 yards and a receiving touchdown on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football," surely making his old home in Tennessee and other previous free agency suitors envious.
One of those suitors was reportedly the Dallas Cowboys but we all know now that owner Jerry Jones decided against dropping the cash on what could've been his best rusher since the great Emmitt Smith.
In fact, we may have confirmation that Jones is seriously regretting his decision after watching Henry on national television. Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz posted on X immediately following the primetime game saying a GM who passed on Henry in the offseason told him "we probably should've taken a longer look at him."
Jerry Jones is clearly haunted by his insane decision to not sign Derrick Henry
Watching the Ravens rusher demolish Tampa Bay on "Monday Night Football" surely gave Jones spookier nightmares than Giants owner John Mara is having now after losing Saquon Barkley.
Now, to be fair, we do not have explicit confirmation that the text Schultz received is from Jones but given all the flack he's received for making the asinine decision to pass on him, who else could it be?
Henry has logged 873 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores since joining Baltimore. That's 410 yards and six rushing touchdowns more than every player who has attempted a rush for Dallas this season (nine players).
Baltimore (5-2) is absolutely thriving with Henry in the backfield whereas Dallas (3-3) is clearly struggling to keep its head above water in an NFC East division that has a new challenger on the block (Washington).
Jones could've had his generational rusher but instead decided to drop $376 million over four years on quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. For context, Henry only cost Baltimore $16 million for two years of his service. What were you thinking, Jerry?