Another Ben Johnson masterclass on MNF has Bears fans begging for him as head coach
By Quinn Everts
There might not be a larger disparity between "fun levels" in the NFL than the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. One team plays thrilling, up-tempo, explosive football that includes trick plays pretty much every week, including a fake fumble last week for pretty much no reason. The other roots for about one touchdown per week — and doesn't often get that.
This week, on MNF, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson whipped out a lateral play that went for a touchdown, and that — plus another 40-point showing from the Lions — has Bears fans yet again dreaming of the Lions OC as Chicago's next head coach.
This doesn't even look like the same sport Chicago plays, to be honest. Detroit is just playing with opponents at this point, and even trick plays are so well executed that they don't feel like "tricks." They just feel like perfectly executed plays.
Ben Johnson might be hard to pry from Detroit
Of course, Bears fans want Johnson calling the shots next year — but Johnson seems to be having a great time in Detroit calling fun plays and winning pretty much every game. Can you blame him? He and Dan Campbell are one of the most fun coach / coordinator duos in football; they balance each other so well and that's part of what makes Detroit's offense so special. Leaving a great situation for a horrible one might not be appealing for Johnson.
Of course, in Chicago he'd have the chance to turn around that "horrible" situation himself. Head coaching jobs don't come around often in the NFL — turning one down would be tough for anyone, even if that job is in Chicago.
Johnson has quickly risen up the ranks in Detroit; he started with the team as an "offensive quality control coach," and moved his way up to offensive coordinator. A head coaching job is coming for him soon, and Bears fans are praying that job is in Chicago.