Another Browns star could join Myles Garrett in leaving Cleveland if trade request is fulfilled
Myles Garrett may not be the only big-name star looking for a trade away from the Browns this offseason. The team's top cornerback, Denzel Ward, is starting to make noises that he might also want a ticket out of town if his top edge-rusher is dealt.
Ward has been a stalwart for the Browns ever since they spent a first round pick to acquire him back in the 2018 draft. His performance dipped slightly in 2024 but he was still the team's No. 1 outside cornerback. Replacing both he and Garrett in one offseason would be a massive challenge for the Browns front office.
Ward stopped short of demanding a trade in his comments to the media this week but he made it easy to envision that sort of request coming in the near future. He was very up front about the fact that a Garrett trade would cause him to question whether or not he might want to stay with the franchise that drafted him.
The Cleveland Browns could lose some major pieces on defense
The idea of Ward requesting a trade isn't good news for Cleveland, but it's also not reason to panic. Trading Garrett should force the team into an aggressive rebuild. Ward's age makes him a reasonable trade asset to maximize. He'll be playing his age-28 season in 2025 and it's highly unlikely that he'll still be a productive starter by the time the Browns are ready to be a legitimate playoff team.
Dealing both Garrett and Ward in the same offseason would represent some challenges for the Browns' public relations team. Fans in Cleveland are desperate for a winner and won't be happy about seeing big-name players leave for draft compensation. That might be the right value play for the front office but Browns fans aren't the most patient group in the NFL.
The next few weeks will be pivotal for the future of the Browns and their star players. A Garrett trade might just be the first domino to fall in a busy offseason in Cleveland.