Another Chiefs injury has to force Brett Veach’s hand at trade deadline
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs set their focus on bolstering their wide receiving corps this offseason, which was an area of weakness last season despite winning the Super Bowl. Thus far, the Chiefs have seen their top receivers go down with injur. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason that is expected to sideline him for the entire regular season. Rashee Rice suffered a right knee injury following a collision with Patrick Mahomes in Week 4.
With the trade deadline taking place on Nov. 5, the expectation from fans was that the Chiefs would make a move to add a pass-catcher to make Mahomes' job a bit easier. But now, there should be even more urgency to do so by general manager Brett Veach.
During Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, JuJu Smith-Schuster left due to a hamstring injury. The Chiefs listed Smith-Schuster as questionable to return for the remainder of the game.
Underdog Fantasy's Jesse Palmer noted that before the injury, the Chiefs were going to monitor the wide receiver trade maret in the leadup to the deadline. But Palmer notes that could change with Smith-Schuster dealing with an injury.
JuJu Smith-Schuster injury could force Chiefs to be more aggressive in WR trade market
Of course, this will all be dependent on the severity of Smith-Schuster's hamstring injury and if he will miss any time.
Thus far, the wide receiver trade market has picked up quickly. This past Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick that can become a second-rounder. Hours later, the Buffalo Bills acquired Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round selection.
So, the top-of-the-market options are all off the board. But there are some potential contributors that could be available. It just remains to be seen which teams will be willing to trade away their players.
Smith-Schuster signed with the Chiefs early in the preseason. In Week 5, Smith-Schuster had a breakout game, catching seven-of-eight targets for 130 yards in Kansas City's 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.
With the Chiefs dealing with so many injuries to their wide receiving corps and with AFC playoff hopefuls like the Jets and Bills already acquiring legitimate difference-makers, perhaps they will be a bit more aggressive with their