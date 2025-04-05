The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't sign Roki Sasaki specifically for what he could deliver them in 2025. They added the young Japanese phenom for the greatness his future likely holds. Still, the sooner that bright future becomes a dominant present, the better.

Sasaki hasn't exactly hit the ground running. He managed just 4.2 combined innings in his first two starts. In Japan against the Cubs, he went three innings with one run and four walks allowed in 56 pitches. Against the Tigers on Mar. 29, he tossed 61 pitches in just 1.2 innings before being pulled.

Things went much smoother on Saturday against the Phillies. He allowed one earned run and two walks. His arm was hot and his command showed signs of improvement. His splitter produced a nasty 50 percent whiff rate.

The one disappointment from Saturday's performance was how quickly Sasaki got the hook. He dealt just 68 pitches when manager Dave Roberts called it a day.

Dodgers have Roki Sasaki on a frustratingly short leash

The rookie started the fifth inning by walking JT Realmuto. Then he gave up a single to Bryson Stott, putting runners on first and second with no outs. That was enough for the Dodgers manager. Modern analytics strike again!

Roberts' decision to replace Sasaki with Anthony Banda ultimately paid off. The reliever promptly induced a pop fly from Brandon Marsh before ending the inning with a Kyle Schwarber double-play. The bullpen held the Phillies runless the rest of the way, securing the 3-1 victory. The win went to Banda.

Still, instead of giving Banda his moment, Roberts could have given Sasaki the chance to prove he could handle the moment. He gave up one run in the first inning after putting the first two batters he saw on base with singles, but that was the only damage allowed. His confidence increased after that inning. This might have been another opportunity for him to build on it.

The Dodgers are erring on the side of caution for now. Even so, Sasaki will eventually have to throw more than 70 pitches in a game. At least this time, the frustration wasn't because of a flaw in Sasaki's performance.