Another Jasson Dominguez blooper should have Yankees considering unpopular move

Jasson Domínguez will get a crack at making the New York Yankees Opening Day roster for the first time in his career. The 22-year-old is an intriguing prospect, as his offensive potential is clear. He’s a demon on the basepaths and has a powerful bat.

The one flaw of New York’s top prospect is his glove. Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman want to use him in left field, but he hasn’t shown the ability to be even an average defender in spring training.

Carlos Rodon's start ends after this ball hits Jasson Dominguez's glove and lands on the warning track for an RBI double pic.twitter.com/EEtIVHSQGE — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 27, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Should the Yankees bring back Alex Verdugo for defense?

In 2024, Alex Verdugo didn’t hit too well in the Pinstripes. However, he played an elite left field. With Giancarlo Stanton out to start 2025, the Yankees could consider having Domínguez DH with Verdugo in left. They could still use Verdugo even when Stanton returns. Using Verdugo as a late-game defensive replacement for Domínguez could work.

Although Verdugo struggled at the plate with the Yankees, he’s still a respectable hitter. Across the 28-year-old’s eight-year career, he holds a .272 batting average with a .742 OPS.

Having the veteran outfielder off the bench when Stanton is healthy wouldn’t be a bad option. To start the season, he would be a significant upgrade defensively over Domínguez. Re-signing Verdugo would still allow the top prospect to be in the everyday lineup and wouldn’t affect New York defensively. Starting the 22-year-old in left field could cost the team wins.

The New York media isn’t too friendly. If the Yankees were up and a Domínguez blunder cost them a game, the media would be all over him. That scenario is something Boone and Cashman should want to avoid.

New York is in a tricky spot. Having their top prospect in left field could come to cost them. Nevertheless, his bat has too much upside to leave out of the lineup, especially with Stanton out. Aaron Judge will undoubtedly produce, but no one on their team hit over 30 home runs in the past two seasons, outside of the two-time MVP. Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt were great additions, but their best years are certainly behind them. Jazz Chisholm Jr. could have a breakout season, but banking on that might not be the best idea.

Moving Domínguez to the minors again doesn’t make much sense, but keeping him in left field doesn’t either. With Verdugo still available, they can get the best of both worlds until the 22-year-old gets comfortable in left field. That said, the Yankees should strongly consider making a call to their old friend from last season.