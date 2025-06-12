Another Jazz Chisholm Jr. injury scare has Yankees fans holding their breath

Everything seemed to be rosy for the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, taking an early 5-0 lead as they looked for a second consecutive emphatic win over the Kansas City Royals. But you're always just one bad break away from disaster, and Yankees fans have gone from resting easy to holding their breath in record time after third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. abruptly left the game before the bottom of the fifth inning. It's unclear exactly what was wrong, but Chisholm Jr. did appear to be favoring his lower body a bit after going first to third on a base hit in the top half of the frame.

Another Jazz Chisholm Jr. injury watch: Oswald Peraza is entering the game at 3B in the bottom of the fifth.



Looked like Jazz was trying to stretch out his legs while standing on third in the top of the inning. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) June 12, 2025

Chisholm Jr. remained in the game for the rest of the inning, but it was Oswald Peraza at third in the bottom half. The Yankees have yet to issue any sort of update on Chisholm Jr.'s condition, so we're not sure to what extent this was just a precaution — but given his lengthy injury history, and his importance to New York's World Series hopes, you'll forgive fans for fearing the worst.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s injury history looms large after another early exit

This story will be updated.