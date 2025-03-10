Another Ohio State product seems like he wants to join Justin Fields in New York, too

Together at Ohio State, Justin Fields did extraordinary things in the passing game with Garrett Wilson. Fields would leave Columbus for the Chicago Bears as part of the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson would leave Ohio State a year later and be a first-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft. The same principle applies to another former Ohio State wide receiver in one Chris Olave.

With the news of Fields reportedly signing with the Jets, Wilson not only liked the post on social media, but Olave responded in a way that I can only describe as fired up. While none of the three former Ohio State stars have found anywhere close to the same amount of team success in the NFL, what if all three reunited and helped take Gang Green over the top? Olave would have to join them...

The good news for the Jets is they seem to be heading in a positive direction under a new regime. Darren Mougey is calling the shots as general manager, while Aaron Glenn is the alpha male this team needs at head coach. New York may have the longest active playoff drought in the league, but the are one year away from making that run of misfortune a distant memory from the past. Could they do it?

Well, all I can say is that I like the Jets' chances of making the playoffs over the New Orleans Saints.

Chris Olave may be jealous of Justin Fields linking up with Garrett Wilson

Let me put it this way. What does it say about Fields' former team in the Pittsburgh Steelers for him to want to leave a team that always finishes above .500 for a team that has not made the playoffs since he could shave his face? Throughout his one season with the Steelers, it seems as though Pittsburgh was not entirely truthful with him and seemed to give Russell Wilson more of the benefit of the doubt.

For a quarterback who was varying levels of serviceable amid perpetual chaos in Chicago, I would say Field is built for it in New York. To be quite frank, he better be. Otherwise, this is the end of him being a starting quarterback in the NFL as we know it. People are still enamored with his potential. Unfortunately, he has proven to be way too consistent in his college or pro career for me to trust him.

As for Olave, he joined the Saints at a time when the franchise was on a downswing. Drew Brees had recently retired and Sean Payton decided he did not want to coach this team anymore. Mickey Loomis' salary cap gymnastics finally caught up to the team. While he could be on board with playing for Kellen Moore, Derek Carr is still the starting quarterback, leading a team team is going nowhere.

Even if you are a Jets hater like myself, it is hard to not see some glimmers of positivity with this team.