Another transfer portal loss for Hubert Davis paints bleak picture for UNC

Andrej Stojaković wasn't going to save UNC basketball by himself — but he would have been a considerable addition to the roster. Instead, Stojaković just announced that he'll be heading to Illinois after his one season at Cal, as Hubert Davis loses out on another potential transfer.

There is plenty of talent left in the portal, and plenty of time for North Carolina to add some more depth pieces to its roster. USC guard Desmond Claude is another potential target who has been linked to the program, and he would be a really nice addition to the roster. RJ Luis is still available, as are PJ Haggerty, Darrion Williams and Boogie Fland.

So, yes, I know it's early, and no CBB roster is finalized yet. Still — without some pretty huge portal wins, I don't think UNC will enter 2025 with a better roster than it had in 2024. And how confident do you feel, right now, on UNC getting multiple big transfer additions based on what's already transpired?

The losses feel bigger than the wins this offseason for the Heels, and some of them aren't Davis' fault. Ian Jackson, who was UNC's bluechip recruit last season, left the program after one season to join St. John's in the Big East. Elliot Cadeau is off to Michigan. Drake Powell entered the NBA Draft. RJ Davis has graduated. No matter who's to blame, that's UNC's two leading scorers and its leading passer, gone.

North Carolina has added some talent, but the roster still lacks punch

This roster won't be barren in 2025, of course. Kyan Evans, a transfer from Colorado State, will play a big role in the offense. Henri Veesaar is a sizable pickup from Arizona. Incoming freshman Caleb Wilson will likely start immediately.

But UNC snuck into the NCAA Tournament in 2025, then lost in the first round. That seemed like a reasonable result for the team, too — they didn't underachieve, they just weren't that good. Without multiple starter-level additions, it's hard to imagine a substantially better outcome in 2025-26, either.