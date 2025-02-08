Anthony Davis injury update: AD leaves first game with Mavericks
By Quinn Everts
THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND WILL BE UPDATED WHEN MORE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE
Update: Anthony Davis is doubtful to return to this game with what the Mavericks are calling a "lower-body injury."
ORIGINAL ARTICLE BELOW
Can we please have one nice thing in the world?
After putting up a historically dominant first half in his first game with Dallas, new Mavericks star Anthony Davis left the game in the third quarter with what appears to be a non-contact injury.
Davis has missed the past week and a half with an abdomen strain, and it looked like he was grabbing his midsection when he left Saturday's game — but at the moment, we have no information on what this injury is, or the extent of it, and I do not speculation on what the injury could be.
This story will be updated when we learn more about the injury. As it stands, Davis is still in the locker room and has not returned to the bench since exiting the game.
Anthony Davis was unstoppable before exiting first Mavericks game
In his first half with the Mavericks, Davis posted 24 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks, a statline that hasn't been replicated in a half for at least 25 years. Davis was wearing his emotions on his sleeve, telling Mavericks fans "I'm here" early in the game. When he left the game, he had 26 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists.
For about 100 reasons, we hope that AD's injury isn't serious and that he can return to the Mavs lineup shortly.
Davis gained a reputation early in his career of being injury-prone, but has been exceptionally durable the past few seasons with Los Angeles. Dallas fans are hoping that trend continues as he starts a new chapter of his career in Texas.