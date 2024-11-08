Anthony Davis injury update is not exactly what Lakers fans wanted to hear
By Quinn Everts
If you reside in the Los Angeles Metropolitan area, you probably just heard a giant collective sigh as the city learned of Anthony Davis' injury status heading into a game versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Anthony Davis has a "nagging" foot and heel injury that he's been dealing with since "the end of last season" and over summer, and is questionable for the Lakers game on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. It would be AD's second-straight missed game, as he sat out versus the Grizzlies on Wednesday while nursing the same injury. Davis played 76 games last season — missing just six all year — but he might be in line to miss his second already this year.
The good news? This doesn't sound like a serious injury, and his status for Friday isn't even fully confirmed yet — there's a chance he still plays on Friday — with Shams saying there's nothing "structurally wrong" with Davis' foot and this is more of a pain tolerance thing than anything else.
Anthony Davis is playing nearly flawless basketball
The Lakers might rely on Davis more heavily than any other team relies on any player right now. Davis leads the NBA in scoring right now, as he's become the focal point of LA's offense under new coach JJ Redick. There's really no answer for AD on either end; offensively, he's smooth and powerful. Defensively, he can wreck a game by himself.
The Lakers are 4-4 but would be closer to 0-8 without Davis. Hopefully, Shams was accurate in his assessment that Davis just needs some time off his foot and he'll be as good as new. But the word "nagging" is never promising, especially for a guy with a history of injuries. LA needs him as healthy as possible if it wants to compete for anything this year.