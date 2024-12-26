Anthony Davis Injury Update: Lakers star leaves game after rolling ankle
By Quinn Everts
UPDATED: Anthony Davis will not return.
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left LA's Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter after rolling his ankle. He went back to the locker room, and was originally questionable to return, and was ruled out in the third quarter.
Davis didn't land on anything when he rolled his ankle, it looked like he just stepped wrong as he was turning to track the ball coming off the rim.
Davis has been playing like an MVP contender this season, averaging 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He cooled down a bit after a scorching start, but seems to be finding his rhythm again, and the Lakers as a team have benefitted greatly..
Davis has been staying healthy
Coming off a season which he played 76 games, Davis has played 28 of LA's 29 games this season. He developed a reputation around the league of not often being available, but that hasn't been the case at all recently. Hopefully this is nothing more than a light ankle sprain and Davis can return tonight.
Without Davis, the Lakers will likely give more minutes to center Christian Koloko, who they signed this offseason. Koloko spent time with Toronto as a rookie, and has played sparingly with LA this season, but an injury to AD would thrust him into a much bigger role. Los Angeles could also elect to play a smaller lineup, potentially with Rui Hachimura or Cam Reddish at the five.
Depth isn't the strong suit of the Los Angeles Lakers, so Davis missing any time could be pretty detrimental to LA.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.