Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star to miss time with abdominal strain
By Quinn Everts
Anthony Davis exited Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, and it was quickly reported that he had an abdominal strain. Now, the Lakers star will miss at least one week as he recovers from that strain, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
Los Angeles plays Washington, New York and Los Angeles (Clippers) in the next week, and plays the Warriors next Thursday, which would be 8 days from today. It seems like Davis will miss at least three games — and hopefully that's all he misses, as Davis is the best player on this Lakers team and they really can't afford to lose him for any longer.
Anthony Davis was getting hot before injury
In the two full games before his injury, Davis posted a combined 78 points, 36 rebounds and 3 blocks, thoroughly dominating Charlotte and Golden State. His presence can't be overstated and the Lakers will have a pretty tough time adapting to his absence over the next week-plus.
Christian Koloko and Jaxson Hayes will take over center duty while Davis recovers from injury; last night, Hayes played 19 minutes and Koloko played 18, perhaps a sign that JJ Redick will look to evenly split center duties between the two.
Neither option provides much (or any) offensive creation, so Redick will have to just ride with whomever is a better matchup against the Lakers opponent that night.
I'm curious if Redick will also try to run smaller lineups if neither Koloko or Hayes is providing the help necessary, perhaps plugging in Jarred Vanderbilt or Rui Hachimura at the five and going smaller. Either way, any time without AD is tough to compensate for.