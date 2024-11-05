Where does Anthony Davis rank in NBA MVP Power Rankings?
The level of talent in the NBA is at an all-time high. Gone are the days when having two stars was enough to guarantee a deep playoff run, which is something the Los Angeles Lakers, who have two of the game's best players in Anthony Davis and LeBron James, are keenly aware of.
Just making one of the three All-NBA teams is an incredible accomplishment, as even world-class players like Jaylen Brown, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey didn't make the cut last year. Winning the MVP award, however, is a whole different ball of wax, as the top players in the game are more efficient and multi-faceted than ever before.
Nikola Jokic has taken three of the last four MVP awards, for good reason. He's a player unlike any we've ever seen, a big man capable of directing and facilitating an entire offense through his otherworldly vision, anticipation, body control and soft touch.
Joel Embiid is the only other player to take home MVP honors in the last four years, doing so with an unstoppable inside-out offensive game and a terrifying defensive presence.
There are a host of other players that have either won MVPs in the past or are good bets to do so in the future. Giannis, LeBron and Durant have all done it before and are still going strong, while Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum are all among the frontrunners to win their first.
Anthony Davis has a full trophy case, but he's never won MVP. He did finish third in the voting in 2018 and sixth in 2020, but if the first seven games of the season are any indication, he may be making a case to be the first Los Angeles Lakers MVP since Kobe Bryant.
Davis has taken his offensive game to another level this season, as he's averaging a career high 32.6 points per game. That number currently leads the NBA, but it's not the only reason why Davis deserves MVP consideration, as he still remains one of the most impactful defensive players in the league, as well.
Entering Tuesday, Davis ranked seventh in the league in stocks (steals plus blocks) with 3.29. He's also one of the unofficial leaders in changed shots, as his seven-foot-six wingspan allows him to both protect the paint and jump out to challenge perimeter shooters.
Can Anthony Davis win his first MVP award this year?
As we mentioned above, Davis faces unbelievably stiff competition in the MVP race. Where does he stand through the first seven games of the season?
Davis is currently has the sixth-best odds of being MVP according to FanDuel. Here's what the top 10 looks like as of Tuesday morning:
Player
Odds
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
+250
Luka Doncic
+300
Jayson Tatum
+450
Nikola Jokic
+700
Anthony Edwards
+1000
Anthony Davis
+1400
Giannis Antetokounmpo
+2600
Jalen Brunson
+3500
Kevin Durant
+3500
Donovan Mitchell
+5000
To be in this kind of company illustrates how well Davis has been playing, but it also reveals the biggest hurdle to his candidacy: wins.
Despite Davis' brilliant play, the Lakers are currently just 4-3. Certainly not a bad record by any means, but Monday night's loss at the Pistons showed that this team doesn't have the speed and athleticism to be a juggernaut, at least not as currently constructed. That's a problem if Davis hopes to win the league's highest individual honor.
Look at the names above Davis to see why. Shai is the engine that makes the 7-0 Thunder go. Even in a loaded Western Conference, OKC looks to be a step above the rest. If the Thunder win over 60 games and Shai puts up a 26-7-7 line over the entire season, Davis would have to do something truly extraordinary to catch him if the Lakers finish in the middle of the pack.
As the best player on the defending champion Celtics, Tatum gets a similar bump, especially since he has seemingly put a forgettable Olympics performance behind him to lead the Celtics to a 7-1 record while putting up 30 points per game. If the Suns and Cavs continue their hot starts, look for Durant, Mitchell and Devin Booker to also make their way up this list.
Being on a top-seeded team is usually a requirement to be in the MVP discussion, but that's not always the case. Jokic won his first two MVPs while leading a Nuggets team that finished with 47 and 48 wins, which earned them a 3-seed and a 6-seed. The Lakers won 47 games last year and, despite their limitations, seem to be better this year, so that number is well within reach, even though the West promises to be a slugfest.
New Lakers coach JJ Redick has clearly entrusted Davis to be the fulcrum of his offense, even over LeBron. That should count for something, as should AD's status as one of the best defenders in the game. Being seen as sixth in line for MVP this early in the season isn't a knock, it just accurately reflects fans' skepticism that the Lakers will be contenders and Davis will be able to keep up his torrid pace.
If Davis leads the league in scoring and gets the Lakers to 50 wins and a top-four seed, he's going to be on a very short list of candidates with a chance.