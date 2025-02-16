Anthony Rendon's Angels contract revelation is worst news since Shohei Ohtani's exit
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Angels signed Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million free-agent contract before the 2020 season. At the time, it looked like a productive move for a franchise on the rise. Unfortunately, what followed was a series on injuries and quotes from Rendon which made fans question his love for the game. This spring training, Rendon will be a notable absence, as he reportedly is expected to miss the entire season recovering from his surgery.
Rendon has the work-life balance we all desire, but is making millions at Arte Moreno's expense. He is not the only reason the Angels are bad – I could make a long list – but he is not helping.
"It's never been a top priority for me," Rendon said in Feb. 2024, according to The Athletic. "This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I'm leaving."
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Insurance is important, whether it be for cars or Angels star Anthony Rendon
Rendon has missed the vast majority of his eligible games since joining the Angels. If money can make a baseball player lose joy for the game, Rendon is a fantastic example. Yet, the reason this story is being written in the first place is that Moreno did not get insurance on Rendon's contract. In fact, he doesn't insure any contracts, per Ken Rosenthal.
"Adding insult to injury, the Los Angeles Angels do not have insurance on third baseman Anthony Rendon or any other player, according to sources familiar with the club’s policy. The reason: Owner Arte Moreno does not wish to incur the additional cost," Rosenthal wrote.
That is both hilarious and unfortunate. I wish the Angels were good at baseball. It would make for a wonderful Los Angeles-area rivalry, and Ron Washington is a tremendous personality for the game. Unfortunately, that is not the case.
The Angels lost their generational superstar, Shohei Ohtani, the the rival Dodgers. Since, he has won a World Series and is due $700 million over the next 20-plus years thanks to a loophole in the CBA.
With Ohtani gone and Rendon on the injured list for lord knows how long, the Angels are gifted a chance to embrace their rebuild with a veteran manager in Washington who loves teaching. It's not all bad in Anaheim, but when the owner won't spend money, fans ought to know why.