Anthony Richardson didn’t do nearly enough to regain Colts trust entering 2025

The 2025 season is shaping up as a make-or-break campaign for Anthony Richardson's future with the Indianapolis Colts. Signs have pointed toward him returning as the team's starting quarterback since the end of this past season. But it was clear he'd have to earn his spot atop the depth chart, which their general manager, Chris Ballard, recently confirmed.

Addressing the media at this year's NFL Scouting Combine at the Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium, Ballard discussed how Indianapolis plans to handle the signal-caller position. He said they intend to hold an "open" competition heading into the season, meaning Richardson will have company in the position room.

Ballard expressed a desire to bring someone in who could genuinely overtake Richardson. Whether it be re-signing 40-year-old Super Bowl-winning backup Joe Flacco or someone else, they want to challenge the 2023 No. 4 overall pick.

Anthony Richardson didn’t do nearly enough to regain the Colts' trust entering 2025

The Colts have ostensibly lost confidence in Richardson, and frankly, it's merited. There are several reasons to think he's not the long-term answer under center in Indy, from inaccuracy and decision-making issues to health concerns. Nonetheless, Ballard believes adding someone to oppose him benefits all parties involved.

"I think it’s good for the team," Ballard stated. "I think it’s good for Anthony [Richardson]."

Richardson was considered far from a finished product despite his lofty draft pedigree. He came into the league as an incredibly raw albeit talented and physically gifted prospect. Ballard acknowledged that the Colts were aware of this when they selected him, though their patience has seemingly run thin.

"We drafted Anthony [Richardson] high knowing it was going to take some time," Ballard told reporters. "And we knew there’s going to be some hiccups along the way. But I think as he continues to progress in his young career, us adding competition ... will help [elevate] everybody’s game.”

2024 had more ups than downs for Richardson. He was benched for two weeks and dealt with foot, back, oblique and hip ailments. The 22-year-old also led all qualified passers in bad throw percentage (28.0) -- by a decent margin. Yet, his 14.4 yards per completion ranked first in football, highlighting the tantalizing arm strength that made him a once highly touted talent.

Moreover, Richardson's dual-threat prowess is well-known, but his elite mobility was on full display when available. He amassed 499 rushing yards (on a healthy 5.8 yards per attempt) and six touchdowns through the ground.

While Ballard wants someone to contest Richardson's role as Indy's starting quarterback, the upside is enough to keep him from fully moving on.