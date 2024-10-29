Sure sounds like Anthony Rizzo is ready to leave the Yankees in the dust
The New York Yankees are getting set to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night. New York trails Los Angeles in the series 3-0. The Dodgers have been dominant through all three games, pushing the Yankees to the brink of elimination.
And with the season hanging in the balance, it's forcing some players, fans and media to look into the upcoming free agents from both sides. Players like Juan Soto, Teoscar Hernandez, Clay Holmes and Blake Treinen are all set to enter unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the season. This could be the ends of their time with their current team.
And then there's players like Anthony Rizzo who's attached to a club option. Rizzo could also be playing his last game with the Yankees, which would have seemed odd to say a few months ago. But due to Rizzo's poor play and lack of consistent health, it's hard to imagine the Yankees will be opting into his option worth $17 million for 2025.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Anthony Rizzo addresses the elephant in the room with strong realism
Ahead of Game 4, Rizzo was asked about the possibility that this could be his last game and his last series in a Yankees uniform. Instead of dancing around the question, the veteran first baseman answered openly and honestly.
“This could very well be. I'm a realist, and it's not like I'm naive to it, but I think all that will shape out when the time is right," Rizzo said on the possibility of Game 4 being the final game for him in a Yankees uniform.
The likelihood of the Yankees accepting his option at $17 million is closer to 0 percent than it is 100 percent. But, that doesn't cut out the possibility of the Yankees declining the option and looking to restructure the deal for a bit less money.
New York is set to enter a nasty bidding war with the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and other big market teams to bring Juan Soto back to the Bronx. They're going to need every dollar that they can get to make sure Soto is in the pinstripes for life.
And this could come at the cost of Rizzo. But Rizzo doesn't seem to be too upset about it. Baseball is a business at the end of the day and nobody understands that better than a veteran that's been traded before.