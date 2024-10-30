Anthony Volpe lives the childhood dream by playing hero in Game 4 for Yankees
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 season isn’t over just yet for the New York Yankees.
After falling into a three-game series deficit in the 2024 World Series, the Bronx Bombers staved off elimination with an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.
After Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman opened the scoring with a historic two-run blast, the Yankees season seemed destined to end in Game 4. Then, Yankees first baseman Anthony Volpe brought Yankee Stadium back to life.
Yankee Stadium. World Series. Two outs. Bases loaded. It’s the type of situation that Volpe likely dreamed about during his childhood in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where he grew up as a Yankees fan.
For Volpe, that childhood dream became a reality in the third inning of Game 4. A Yankees first baseman had not hit a home run since July. New York had not led during a game at any point during the World Series. The Yankees had not scored a grand slam in the postseason since 1998.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Anthony Volpe lives out his childhood dreams with World Series grand slam
All of that changed with one swing. Volpe crushed the ball to the left field seats for a grand slam — his first career postseason home run. The grand slam brought the score to 5-2 and gave New York their first lead, which they never surrendered again.
The Dodgers made it a game again with another two runs in the fifth inning, but the Yankees managed to pull away. After a home run from Austin Wells in the sixth inning, Volpe added to the lead with his third run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning.
For now, Volpe is enjoying his success. After the game, the Yankees fan-turned-hero soaked in the moment and took a photo with Derek Jeter, his childhood idol.
While it’s a remarkable moment for Volpe, he is only the hero for one night. In the long run, this game will likely be a forgettable one. The Dodgers didn’t play any of their high-leverage relievers, instead opting to rest and focus on Game 5. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a similar gamble in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, sacrificing the game and opting to clinch the series in Game 6 instead.
New York may have forced a Game 5, but history suggests their chances of winning the championship are bleak. No team in MLB history has managed to come back from a three-game deficit. If New York manages to win again, they will become the first team in history to force a Game 6 after falling behind by three games.