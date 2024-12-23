Antonio Pierce is downright insulted after being asked about Raiders No. 1 pick chances
By Scott Rogust
The Las Vegas Raiders were in the driver's seat for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After missing out on a quarterback this year, the expectation is that the Raiders would use their top pick on either Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward. All they had to do was lose out, as they held the strength of schedule advantage over the New York Giants.
Well, head coach Antonio Pierce did his former team a solid after they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-14 to improve to 3-12 on the year. With this win, the Raiders fell from the No. 1 spot to No. 6. Raiders fans who wanted the team to land the first overall pick were far from enthused. Just don't tell that to the players and coaches, who are looking to win games.
After the game, Pierce was asked about the team's falling down the NFL Draft order. Let's just say that Pierce does not care about draft order or fantasy football, for that matter.
"We don't do this to lose. We don't do this for anybody's fantasy football team. Don't do this for anybody's draft projections. None of that s*** matters to us. What matters is winning, and that's all we want to do," said Pierce, h/t ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.
Antonio Pierce does not care about NFL Draft order after Raiders' Week 16 win
Pierce does not care about the team ruining their chances of landing the first-overall pick. He and the Raiders are in the winning business. If you needed further proof, look at the team's postgame celebration video, as posted on the team's social media accounts.
With the Raiders' win over the Jaguars, the Giants are now in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick. The Giants are 2-13 on the season following their 34-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. If they are to lose their final two games against Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. If that is the case, the Giants would have their choice of either Sanders or Ward.
Pierce is dealing with his own uncertainty, as he was placed on the hot seat this season. But The Athletic's Dianna Russini mentioned that the Raiders would allow Pierce to finish out the year before making a decision on his future. There is the Tom Brady factor, as he recently had his minority ownership bid with the Raiders approved, and Mark Davis mentioned he would allow the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback to provide input.
Wins will certainly help his case to remain for another season. Pierce is more focused on the team getting on the right track instead of the draft order.