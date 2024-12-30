Antonio Pierce’s word choice says everything about Raiders plans at QB
By Lior Lampert
After guiding the Las Vegas Raiders to a second straight victory, head coach Antonio Pierce gave a vote of confidence to second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell. The former believes the latter has what it takes to be a capable signal-caller at the pro level — he just didn't specify if that will be for his team.
Recently speaking to the media, Pierce expressed faith that O'Connell "will be a starting NFL quarterback," but didn't say where.
ESPN's Paul Gutierrez directly quoted Pierce, who seemingly insinuated O'Connell isn't in Las Vegas' long-term plans. Entering Week 18, the Raiders hold the eighth overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, setting them up to consider picking their next franchise passer.
Since entering the league in 2023, O'Connell has been serviceable, albeit uninspiring. However, as the last choice in the fourth round of his class, he's been a bargain for the Raiders. The 26-year-old has gone 7-9 in 16 starts and boasts decent counting stats despite being thrust into a challenging situation in Las Vegas.
O'Connell has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 3,616 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 picks across 19 contests. He has a career 84.5 passer rating, which is subpar, compared to the league average. Nevertheless, the former Purdue Boilermaker's 1.8 interception percentage counteracts that.
While O'Connell has shown flashes of someone who could lead an offense, he conceivably won't get a chance to expand on his efforts in Las Vegas. Pierce's brief and vague comment is very telling regarding how the Raiders intend to proceed under center beyond this season.
The Raiders will surely bring in another quarterback this offseason. Whether that happens via the draft or free agency remains unclear. Nonetheless, O'Connell is signed through 2026. So, depending on who they add, he could be a worthwhile bridge option/high-end backup. Alternatively, Las Vegas can trade him while still having multiple years on a team-friendly salary to recoup assets after investing in his replacement.
Ironically, O'Connell and the Raiders' improved play over their two-game winning streak has complicated matters for Pierce and the front office. They're presumably moving down the board enough to fall out of the Shedeur Sanders/Cam Ward range. Is Las Vegas desperate enough to reach for someone like Alabama's Jalen Milroe or Carson Beck of Georgia?