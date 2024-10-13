AP Top 25: 3 teams ranked way too high, 3 teams ranked way too low entering Week 8
By John Buhler
The latest AP Top 25 Poll has been released ahead of Week 8. Admittedly, last week's rankings elicited a visceral reaction out of me. I was kind of flabbergasted as to where the Associated Press had a few of these teams only a week ago. Thankfully, water seems to have found its level a bit. Of course, this is only temporary, as we should be gearing up to what the Selection Committee thinks.
While the first College Football Playoff rankings are only a few weeks away, we must rely on the most sacred AP Top 25 Poll to serve as our guiding light. The good news is half of the regular season has come and gone, so we have plenty to work with. The bad news is all we need is a weekend full of chaos to completely spin this wacky, weird and most wonderful sport on its delightful head again.
For those about to rock with me, I salute you. Here is the latest AP Top 25 Poll heading into Week 8.
- Texas Longhorns (6-0) (1,544 points, 56 first-place votes)
- Oregon Ducks (6-0) (1,493 points, 6 first-place votes)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (1,380 points)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) (1,357 points)
- Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) (1,300 points)
- Miami Hurricanes (6-0) (1,232 points)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) (1,127 points)
- LSU Tigers (5-1) (994 points)
- Iowa State Cyclones (6-0) (982 points)
- Clemson Tigers (5-1) (980 points)
- Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) (959 points)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) (914 points)
- BYU Cougars (6-0) (889 points)
- Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) (744 points)
- Boise State Broncos (5-1) 597 points)
- Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) (580 points)
- Kansas State Wildcats (5-1) (567 points)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) (511 points)
- Missouri Tigers (5-1) (409 points)
- Pittsburgh Panthers (6-0) (397 points)
- SMU Mustangs (5-1) (260 points)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) (249 points)
- Army Black Knights (6-0) (137 points)
- Michigan Wolverines (4-2) (133 points)
- Navy Midshipmen (5-0) (84 points)
Here is what the Associated Press decided were the next-best teams out of the top-25 in college football for Week 8.
- Vanderbilt Commodores (68 points)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (62 points)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (39 points)
- Oklahoma Sooners (36 points)
- Washington State Cougars (32 points)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (29 points)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (18 points)
- Syracuse Orange (13 points)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (13 points)
- Utah Utes (7 points)
- Louisville Cardinals (6 points)
- USC Trojans (5 points)
- Liberty Flames (2 points)
- UNLV Rebels (1 points)
Let's unpack three teams who are ranked too high this week, as well as three who are ranked too low.
No. 13 is way too high for the BYU Cougars
Admittedly, this may come across as me making a big stink over nothing here, but that is just the nature of the exercise. I have BYU as the second team out of the 12-team playoff, so that would have them at No. 14. No. 15 Boise State is projected into the field, so I guess you could argue that BYU is properly ranked. My concern is that they really haven't been tested yet in Big 12 play up to this point.
To me, No. 13 next to BYU's name seems a bit rich for me. In time, they could more than earn that, but I still don't really know what to make of this team that is very much on the brink of playoff contention. The head-to-head win over SMU in the non-conference will be huge for the Cougars going forward. This isn't really a gripe with where BYU is ranked, but rather how unusual it is to see the Cougars there.
The worst part for BYU going forward is there is a chance they may not play another ranked team.
No. 14 is way too low for Texas A&M Aggies
It may have something to do with how dominant of a victory Texas A&M had over Missouri two weeks ago, but I had the Aggies as my first team out this week. They are 5-1 and are one of only three teams left in the SEC who haven't lost a conference game yet. Texas A&M has rattled off five straight wins since losing to Notre Dame. Against my better judgement, I faded this team led by Conner Weigman.
Well, he took the Aggies' offense to an even higher level once he returned from injury. Texas A&M not only has the signature wins over Arkansas and Missouri, but has opportunities to get more. The Aggies still have to play rivals LSU and Texas before the end of the season. Should this team win out, they will get to Atlanta. If Texas A&M gets to around 10 wins or so, they should make the playoff field.
We keep trying to right this team off, but every step of the way, the Aggies have kept on delivering.
No. 8 is way too high for LSU Tigers
This is very much in the vein of me feeling that BYU is ranked to high at No. 13. LSU was one possession away in overtime from potentially not even being ranked. Now they are the No. 8 team in the land. I understand that they are 5-1 and undefeated in SEC play, but make it make sense. LSU was always a borderline playoff team, but they are creeping closer and closer to making it in this season.
I ended up having the Bayou Bengals as the proverbial last team in at No. 11 this week. The winner of Magnolia was going to be that team, no matter the outcome. I think for that reason we shouldn't be overly praising LSU for as much as we are crushing the Ole Miss Rebels this week. LSU still has what looks to be a not great loss to USC in the non-conference. A top -10 team, but maybe not in the top 8.
LSU's high ranking may have more to do with the chaos going on within the other teams around them.
No. 12 is way too low for Notre Dame FIghting Irish
If Texas A&M is arguably the first team out, then what does that mean for Notre Dame? The No. 12 Fighting Irish should be comfortably in the playoff field. I had them as the No. 10 seed this week. At 5-1, they look like a team that should make the postseason with 10 or more wins. While losing their Week 2 contest at home to Northern Illinois looks bad, the Week 1 road win over Texas A&M is great!
In time, I suspect Notre Dame not playing in a conference is going to hurt them from consistently making the playoff. Making exceptions for teams that aren't exceptional is a great way to celebrate mediocrity. The good news for Notre Dame this year is I no longer think this team is mediocre. They bounced back since the NIU defeat quite triumphantly. Yes, let's put the Fighting Irish in the playoff.
When it comes to forming a field, we are looking for consistently good teams. Notre Dame is that!
No. 6 is way too high for Miami Hurricanes
I don't care that the Miami Hurricanes were on a bye. This team may be 6-0, but we may have crowned the Canes a bit too premature as the team to beat in the ACC. It may be because we want something shiny, new and exciting to entertain us. The problem with that is I firmly believe Clemson is emerging as the real team to beat in the ACC. They got blown out vs. Georgia, but are now destroying teams.
Miami's last two wins came by the narrowest of margins over rival Virginia Tech three weeks ago and very late into the night two weeks ago vs. Cal. The Mario Cristobal of it all concerns me deeply. He will shamelessly rip defeat away from the jaws of victory. I don't know when their first regular-season loss is coming, but it is indeed on the horizon. I would keep a close eye on both Duke and Georgia Tech...
If Miami runs the gauntlet, then they deserve to be a top four seed. I just feel they are untested now.
No. 10 is way too low for Clemson Tigers
And here we have little ole Clemson. Yes, the Clemson Tigers are a force to be reckoned with in the ACC. Although they wont be able to put up pelts on the wall with its Charmin soft schedule, the Tigers are beating the ever-living snot out of the opposition in ACC play. Tomato cans are no match for Dabo Swinney and Garrett Riley's offense. Unless they lose to Pittsburgh, they should be Charlotte bound.
It should not matter that Clemson got clobbered Week 1 vs. Georgia. That was Week 1, and we saw what Georgia's once-vaunted defense could be capable of. It isn't that anymore, just like Clemson's offense isn't completely listless. Riley has reinvented himself a bit, while his older brother is looking like a greasy snake oil salesmen who is now in Los Angeles after bamboozling the Greater Midwest.
Clemson should be closer to No. 7 than to No. 10 heading into Week 8 of the regular season slate.