AP Top 25: 3 teams that will be ranked higher in CFP rankings, 3 that will be lower
By Quinn Everts
The AP Poll for Week 13 has been released, and as expected, there were some big shake-ups. BYU lost its first game of the season this weekend, Tennessee fell to Georgia, and Colorado and South Carolina stayed hot.
Week 13 AP Poll
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Texas Longhorns
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Miami Hurricanes
- Boise State Broncos
- SMU Mustangs
- BYU Cougars
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Clemson Tigers
- Army Black Knights
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Tulane Green Wave
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Iowa State Cyclones
- UNLV Runnin' Rebels
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Washington State Cougars
But the College Football Playoff rankings — which will determine each team's postseason fate in a few short weeks — won't look quite like that. As we've seen, the AP and the CFP Selection Committee don't think a like. Here's where we'll see the biggest differences on Tuesday.
No. 18 Army will be ranked lower in the College Football Playoff rankings
This part could have been written before the AP poll was even released. Army dropped two spots in the AP Poll to No. 18 after a bye, but that's still much higher than the CFP will rank the Black Knights.
The CFP Selection Committee has not shown love to the Black Knights at all this season. Ranked No. 24 in last week's CFP rankings, the Black Knights had a bye, and my guess is the committee didn't have a sudden change of heart during the bye week. Army will still be ranked in the mid-20s when the CFP poll is released on Tuesday, and it will still be too low.
But with Notre Dame up next, Army has a chance to leap very far up the rankings — or probably fall out of the top 25 completely with a loss.
No. 14 BYU will be ranked higher in the College Football Playoff rankings
After suffering its first loss of the season to Kansas late on Saturday night, the BYU Cougars tumbled from No. 7 to No. 14 in the AP poll. I'd be shocked if they fall as far down in the CFP rankings. In fact, I'd be surprised if the committee even drops them out of the top 12 for the time being.
Currently No. 6 in the CFP rankings, the Cougars will obviously drop, but a drop of eight spots doesn't seem so likely. I think the committee will still view this team as a conference leader and probable CFP team.
No. 19 South Carolina will be ranked higher in the College Football Playoff rankings
After a fun win against Missouri, the Gamecocks jumped four spots in the AP Poll to No. 19. That's about where they'll likely be in the CFP rankings too, but I foresee them getting an even bigger bump, perhaps to No. 17.
South Carolina appeared dead to rights just about a month ago but has rattled off four straight wins — not cakewalks, either.
The last three wins have come against Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Missouri. Out of seemingly nowhere, the Gamecocks are a darkhorse to upend the College Football Playoff, and the CFP's ranking of them this week could be a big indicator on what their chances actually are.
No. 20 Tulane will be ranked lower in the College Football Playoff rankings
Although the Green Wave do deserve a spot in the top 20, I would be pretty shocked if the Selection Committee bumps this team up five spots like the AP did.
Will Tulane get the benefit of the doubt and remain ahead of Arizona State after the Sun Devils beat Kansas State yesterday? Probably not — I think ASU comes from unranked and ends up higher than Tulane.
This team definitely won't leapfrog South Carolina or Clemson, either, so while Tulane will move up, I think it'll be a more moderate jump, just a few spots to No. 22 or No. 23.
No. 17 Colorado will be ranked higher in the College Football Playoff rankings
Potentially by multiple spots, too. Deion Sanders' team won it's fourth straight on Saturday, and is now tied with BYU for first in the Big 12 with a 6-1 conference record.
Already at No. 17 in the CFP rankings before last night's convincing win against Utah, the Buffs will rise even more as the country realizes this team is no joke. Expect a top 15 spot when the newest CFP rankings are released in a few days.
No. 23 UNLV will be ranked lower in the College Football Playoff rankings
I wish it weren't true! But I won't be surprised if the Runnin' Rebels still don't crack the CFP top 25 this week. Although this team has just two losses — one a very close contest against Boise State, and one an OT loss to Syracuse — I don't think the committee will be sold on the wins it does have, leaving UNLV right on the outskirts of the CFP top 25 for one more week.
Here at FanSided, we respect the Mountain West. But I guess that's the difference between us and the Selection Committee.