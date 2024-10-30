Should Penn State jump to No. 1 in college rankings if they beat Ohio State?
This 2024 college football season has brought out the best and worst in many teams. Through the months of September and October, the top of the rankings has come down to a game of musical chairs. One team fills in the slot, but then quickly falls out of the rankings.
Going into Week 10, the Oregon Ducks maintain the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25, for now. One team that might be on their heels to take the top ranking from them is their new Big Ten rivals, the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions.
On Saturday, Penn State has a chance to make a statement this season and in the James Franklin era by knocking off the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. This year might be the best opportunity for the Nittany Lions to defeat their rivals head-to-head, something they haven’t done since 2016.
If Penn State defeats Ohio State at home, an argument must be made that the Nittany Lions should jump over the Ducks for the top ranking.
Why Penn State should jump to No. 1 with win over Ohio State
Even going into November, there is a lot of uncertainty. One thing is for certain this season, the new Big Ten is frazzled in a good way. Oregon and Ohio State are the top dogs with Penn State nipping at their heels. Even No. 13 Indiana looks to be a serious contender for a College Football Playoff spot. Meanwhile, the defending champions, the Michigan Wolverines, and the USC Trojans are disappointments.
The Nittany Lions are well-balanced and calm on offense, but their defense plays with aggression and domination. Penn State ranks eighth in the nation in points allowed per game (14.3).
Penn State is a more focused team than they have been in the past few seasons. They are one of eight undefeated teams in the FBS, but they still have the most to prove. A solid win over Ohio State would change the perspective of the program moving forward. If the Nittany Lions can defeat their rivals by at least a field goal, it would be more than how Oregon defeated Ohio State 32-31 at home on October 12.
Why Penn State shouldn't jump to No. 1 with win over Ohio State
Franklin has created a highly efficient program at Penn State. The Nittany Lions have won at least 10 games in five of the last eight seasons. The biggest problem is that the Nittany Lions haven’t been able to win the big games either against Ohio State or Michigan. They are a team that has met good, but not elite standards.
Going into Week 10, Oregon has two wins over ranked opponents while Penn State has only one. The Ducks also possess a more impressive schedule than the Nittany Lions. Oregon’s strength of schedule is ranked 63rd with good wins over Boise State, Michigan State and Ohio State. Penn State’s strength of schedule ranks 64th with their best wins over Illinois, at Wisconsin and an overtime win over USC.
Until Penn State has shown not only to consistently win big games but also to beat lower-caliber teams with dominance, they will not be trusted to take the No. 1 ranking. This Saturday at home against Ohio State will be a good start, however.