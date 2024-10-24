3 teams in danger of falling out of AP Top 25 with losses in Week 9
This month of college football has been exactly what fans wanted. Massive upsets, nail-biting wins, surprise cinderella teams and more. Nothing beats college football at its best, even if conference realignment has designed cross-country conference games.
This upcoming slate of games is just as riveting, as this week will shake up a lot of the current SEC teams ranked in the AP Top 25. In just the SEC alone, there are three matchups that feature a game where both teams are ranked.
Around the rest of the sport, No. 24-ranked Navy is looking to put No. 12 Notre Dame on upset alert, No. 17 Boise State looks to keep its playoff hopes alive with a win over UNLV. In the Big Ten, No. 20 Illinois travels to Eugene to play top-ranked Oregon. Indiana looks to keep its historic undefeated start in tact against Washington and No. 4 Ohio State has Nebraska at Ohio Stadium.
This week is just the latest exciting college football slate. Strap in, grab your popcorn and get ready for another invigorating week of college football.
Here’s a look at three teams that need to win to not only remain in the AP top 25 poll, but have a shot at the College Football Playoff.
3 teams in danger of falling out of AP Top 25 with losses in Week 9
No. 15 Alabama (5-2)
Winning is about as important as ever for Alabama after suffering its second loss of the season. It’s crazy to say this, but if Alabama loses, it would most likely be kicked out of the AP top 25 poll before November in Kalen DeBoer's first season.
The Crimson Tide have lost to Vanderbilt, Tennessee and a third conference loss to Missouri would effectively open a spot in the AP Top 25 poll, potentially for one of the stronger Group of 5 teams.
As of now, it looks like Alabama's win over Georgia is the only thing keeping it in the AP Top 25 poll. Maybe their start to the season masked it, but their offense hasn't quite looked spectacular and it was prevalent in the two losses. Jalen Milroe has to be better, period. Had they not forced three turnovers against Georgia, I'm not sure their offense could have hung on.
This season could get out of hand for the Alabama if the manage to fall out of the top rankings. And that could start in Week 9.
No. 18 Ole Miss (5-2)
Much like Alabama, Ole Miss has two losses before November and is staring at an exit from the AP poll. The Rebels don’t have a good win yet this season and have Georgia left to play in their final game of the regular season. A loss to a struggling Oklahoma team wouldn’t look good. Jaxson Dart, while talented, needs to be better than he was last week against LSU.
The Rebels have been very inconsistent this season. Some games they look dominant and others they look like they don't deserve a spot in the AP poll. The Rebels have one of the easier schedules in the SEC so to have two losses already isn't ideal.
They get a pass in the loss to LSU as that is their best competition this season and was a back-and-forth game that ultimately fell the Tigers' way. The media wont be as kind should they fall to Brent Venables and the Sooners.
No. 21 Missouri (6-1)
There’s no surprise that all three teams are SEC programs. The SEC is by far the most loaded conference this season and could dominate most of the CFP field come December. But Missouri won’t be one of those teams with a loss to Bama this weekend.
The Tigers have been underwhelming this season and Alabama would be the best win on their schedule, which says a lot. The Crimson Tide are arguably the most-talented team Mizzou has played thus far – though Texas A&M would like a word. They’re already near the bottom of the poll with one loss. A second loss would effectively eliminate them from the AP Top 25.
Missouri has had a fairly easy schedule this season. It's toughest game of the season, the Tigers were steamrolled by Texas A&M on the road to the tune of 41-10. At the time Missouri was a Top 10 team. They are hanging on by a thread in the AP poll and a loss would in inevitably knock them out.