Apocalyptic College Football Playoff bracket would leave Georgia, Alabama in the cold
By John Buhler
The first 12-team College Football Playoff leaves open the possibility of chaos taking over the bracket. For as much as chalk helps us visualize what is going on and what all could come, what happens if everything hits the fan and chaos completely takes over? Essentially, what would a wacky playoff bracket have to look like to tickle the fancy of the fine folks making up The Sickos Committee?
ESPN may have just what The Sickos Committee craves. While the 12-team playoff requires the five highest-ranked conference champions to get in, as well as the next best seven at-large teams, there are a few ways where the field could look totally different than what we expect. Are you ready for the chaos? You better believe it! As of the first slate of games on Saturday, this is still technically possible.
Here is what the College Football Playoff chaos bracket would look like if college football went crazy!
- Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten champion)
- SMU Mustangs (ACC champion)
- Boise State Broncos (Mountain West/Group of Five champion)
- LSU Tigers (SEC champion)
- Oregon Ducks (Big Ten at-large)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (National independent at-large)
- Texas Longhorns (SEC at-large)
- Colorado Buffaloes (Big 12 champion)
- Tennessee Volunteers (SEC at-large)
- BYU Cougars (Big 12 at-large)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten at-large)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten at-large)
Here is a visual representation of what the 12-team chaos playoff bracket could conceivably look like.
As you can see, there are no Alabama Crimson Tide or Georgia Bulldogs to be found in the top 12.
College Football Playoff chaos bracket would leave Alabama, Georgia out
To get to this chaos, here is what I believe would need to happen. Indiana would need to beat Oregon in the Big Ten championship. LSU would have to beat Texas in the SEC championship. SMU would win the ACC over possibly Miami. Colorado would have to beat BYU to win the Big 12. Boise State would have to win the Mountain West to win the Group of Five, who would edge out CU for the No. 4 seed...
Of the 12 teams getting in, only LSU would be bid stealing. The Bayou Bengals would have to win the SEC with three losses after going 9-3 (6-2) on the season with losses to Alabama and Texas A&M. Both of whom would not get in. And in this exercise, a 10-2 Ole Miss team is not good enough to get in. With Tennessee getting in as the No. 9 seed, that would probably require the Vols beating Georgia.
As I look at the chaos playoff bracket, I begin to wonder how realistic is this to actually happen. What is the most absurd outcome? While I am not there yet to crown Indiana as the Big Ten champion just yet, I do recognize that it is within the realm of possibility. SMU and Colorado can definitely win their leagues. Where this bracket loses me is LSU winning the SEC. It would require a third Alabama loss...
Regardless, we are so incredibly far away from having the first 12-team field officially being finalized.