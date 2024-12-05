Brian Kelly's whining somehow works as LSU gets a 5-star recruit to flip
By Quinn Everts
You know the saying... "If you complain enough, people will agree with you and then you'll get your way."
No, that's not a real saying? Well, it appears to have worked for Brian Kelly, who started his Signing Day press conference by talking about how "unfortunate" it is that recruits and transfers take money and NIL deals into account when making a decision about where to attend.
Yes, Brian Kelly — who left Notre Dame for LSU... to make more money — is upset about college football student-athletes seeking out more money. We see the irony, but Brian doesn't appear to.
Nevertheless, Kelly ended up making a huge splash on Signing Day with the addition of 5-star lineman Solomon Thomas, who flipped his commitment from Florida State to LSU. It's not that hard to beat FSU in anything football related, but still, this was a nice way to cap off Signing Day for Kelly and LSU fans who were nervous they'd get left behind today after a lackluster season in Baton Rouge.
LSU's incoming class looks strong despite decommits
Kelly's comments at the start of Signing Day were presumably based on LSU losing two 5-star recruits in the days leading up to Signing Day, notably quarterback Bryce Underwood, who originally committed to LSU then flipped to his home state school, Michigan.
But with the Thomas flip, LSU will still enter 2025 with one of the better recruiting classes in the country despite losing some big-time prospects. Whether a talented freshman class will vault the Tigers to real contention in the SEC is to be determined, but getting an elite talent to protect whoever the quarterback will be is a nice start to rebuilding the roster.
Just keep complaining, Brian, maybe it works better than we think. And enjoy that $9.2 million contract next season!