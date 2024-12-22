Arch Manning could end up costing Texas a national title if Steve Sarkisian isn’t careful
Arch Manning is the future of Texas football. No one doubts that. But if he's not the present, then using him in a package of largely running plays might not be the answer.
The Longhorns beat the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, riding a two-headed rushing attack of Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner to victory.
By all metrics, Texas' offense had an outstanding day. Putting up 38 points in a CFP game should feel damn good. So why should Longhorns fans come away from that victory feeling ever so anxious?
The offense is good, sure, but head coach and playcaller Steve Sarkisian has an annoying habit of going away from what's been working. His willingness to put his foot on the gas and pull away isn't always reliable. That's what gets him into trouble.
Clemson was able to pull within one score in the fourth quarter because the Longhorns offense lost their scoring touch in the second half. Arch Manning played a part in that.
Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 202 yards, one touchdown and in interception. That's all Texas needed from him considering the 146 yards for Blue and 110 yards for Wisner. Both had two rushing touchdowns each. You'd think they'd be the go-to weapons in short yardage. Instead, Sark turned several times to Manning.
Manning did convert one third-and-1 with a three-yard run. His next two plays didn't go so well. He was stuffed for no gain at the goal line and then fumbled on a late fourth-and-one.
His usage had Texas Twitter plenty annoyed.
Steve Sarkisian's Arch Manning package could be his downfall
Let me be clear, the problem isn't Arch Manning. In fact, there is a reasonable argument for him to start over Ewers. That's how great his potential is. The problem is Sarkisian inserting him to the detriment of the offense.
When the traditional run game is working, stick with the traditional run game. Don't overcomplicate it. Sending Manning out there for package plays gives the defense a hint as to what is coming. Sure, he could throw, but realistically if Texas wants to throw the ball, Ewers will be behind center.
While packages for backup quarterbacks have worked for some teams in the past (most famously Tim Tebow and Florida), my feelings on this have always been clear. If the backup quarterback is so good you need to give him a package of plays to get him involved, then just make him your starter. Don't toss him in out of rhythm and take your starter out of rhythm with him.
In the first round, Texas wasn't harmed by the Manning package in any meaningful way. But a fumble on fourth-and-one or a telegraphed QB run that gets stuffed could be the difference between winning and losing in the next round. That's the risk Sarkisian is playing with.