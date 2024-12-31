Arch Manning decision reportedly lands Quinn Ewers a $6 million tampering NIL offer
By John Buhler
No matter what happens in the College Football Playoff, all signs point to Arch Manning being the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns next season. It will be his third year in the program. He has shown at times he is ready for the big opportunity ahead of him. Unfortunately, this probably means that the playoff run will be the last we will see of starter Quinn Ewers rocking the burnt orange.
Like Manning, Ewers was every bit the five-star recruit coming out of high school. While he is now in his third season at Texas, and his fourth college football season overall, Ewers may not be ready just yet to declare for the NFL Draft. Injuries and a lack of mobility have docked him a bit in NFL Draft circles. He might only be QB5 in this year's class, making him more likely to end up a day-two pick.
That is why the prospect of him transferring for a second time could be very much on the horizon. On3's Pete Nakos reported that because of Manning's announcement that he is returning to Texas next season may have made Ewers some $6 million richer. That seems to be the market price for him if he were to enter the transfer portal. Tampering seems to be widespread when it comes to him.
To be quite honest, it may serve Ewers to follow the Dillon Gabriel footprint, possibly as his successor.
Quinn Ewers could command upwards of $6 million in NIL if he transfers
If Ewers were to hit the transfer portal and play for a third college football team beyond Texas and Ohio State, that might be enough to reclaim his sunken draft stock next season. I would venture to guess that teams like North Carolina and Oregon would be at or near the top of the list in potentially trying to land Ewers. Keep in mind that emerging SEC rival Georgia is also unsettled at quarterback...
Another team that has been loosely tied to Ewers would be Michigan State, but I am growing more and more concerned if Jonathan Smith is really the panacea all of East Lansing thought it was getting from Oregon State. Regardless, Ewers is the type of college quarterback who could merit that type of NIL compensation. His brand and proven track record speaks for itself. It just comes down to a buyer.
While Georgia's Carson Beck was unjustly panned for entering the draft, Ewers' entry into the draft might be even more so. Beck had two years' worth of high-quality starts at Georgia and had been in school for five years. His UCL injury may have dampened his supposed sixth season of college football. It never felt like he had any interest in playing anywhere other than Georgia. It is a moot point.
As for Ewers, he would have the potential to somewhat reinvent himself next season in college to become QB1. Right now, we are looking at guys like Penn State's Drew Allar and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier as potential leading candidates for that designation. We are still light years away from the 2026 NFL Draft, but I think we all would be happier to see Ewers enter it and be a first-rounder then.
For now, we will have at least one more playoff game to see what Ewers can do starting for Texas.