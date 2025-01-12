Arch Manning-led future for Texas could be immediately bright for one simple reason
By John Buhler
Just because the Texas Longhorns failed to advance to the national championship for the second year in a row does not mean we have to reinvent the wheel here. Texas should once again be a contending team to make the College Football Playoff next season, even if they pivot off Quinn Ewers in favor of Arch Manning at quarterback. Ewers is either turning pro or will transfer like Carson Beck.
2025 will be Manning's third season of college football, while it would be Ewers' fifth if he elects to stay in school for one more year. All signs point to him entering the 2025 NFL Draft, but we saw Beck go back on his decision to transfer from Georgia to Miami earlier week. Now that the Longhorns' season is over with and done, the best thing they can do is prepare for the next two years of Manning.
This starts by simplifying the offense to get the most out of his dual-threat talent. Unlike his Super Bowl-winning uncles, Manning can run like his grandfather and wide receiver father once did. In fact, whenever Manning was inserted into a game to change things up, he was rarely a threat to throw the ball. He is a willing runner, which serves Texas to revamp its offensive approach moving into next year.
With C.J. Baxter returning after a season-ending injury in the summer, let's hurry up and run it, boys!
A simplified offense will serve Arch Manning and Texas for next season
I found that Texas' play-calling largely got in the way of the team's success this past season. This team was good, but how great was it? Yes, they had signature wins over Arizona State, Clemson and Texas A&M, but two of the three were in the playoffs. They lost both games to Georgia and could not get it done vs. Ohio State. This 12-3 team had the makings of a champion, but maybe not the pieces.
Like Atlanta Falcons fans know all too well, Texas experienced its own version of Fourth-and-Sark in a pivotal playoff game. As the field shrank on an expiring clock, Sarkisian got too far into his own head to make the right call. My solution to this is to KISS it: Keep It Simple, Stupid. If it is good enough to be taught in management classes across this great country of ours, then it is good enough for Texas.
Having the built-in run option will do wonders for Texas' inconsistent rushing attack. The Longhorns may lose key pieces from their offensive line to the NFL Draft, but much of the critical pieces towards being successful in college football will remain. They will have horses in the running back stable, as well as a plethora of playmakers on defense. Now is the time to hand the keys to the car to Manning.
While Texas' offense may be more uptempo and less pro-style with Manning under center, it may catch some teams they play more by surprise. As the season progresses and Manning gets more comfortable in the starting role, let the five-star talent air it out like his last name indicates he shall. Simply put, Texas will be able to out-talent most teams it plays next year, so keep it simple, stupid.
I would rather have better athletes executing easier players than demanding perfection out of lesser.